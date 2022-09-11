Bowling Kevin Wilson Kevin Wilson Author email Sep 11, 2022 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save WAYNE’S AUTOHigh scores: Zack Umland 757 (259), Paul Ridenour 715 (279), Wes Umland 706 (267), Bruce Martin 705 (258), Nate Saeger 700 (258), Keven Roethle 692 (247), Justin Mallow 692 (238), Brad Sabol 680 (269), Andy Bunkoske 676 (231), Jonathan Kaufmann 669 (267), Adam Zastrow 665 (278), Shawn Bresnehan 664 (253), Chris Kaufmann 649 (248), Will Moldenhauer 647 (243), Jeff Sueflohn 646 (223), Jake Hermanson 643 (258), Jeremy Wolfe 633 (235), Justin Trexler 632 (252), Kadan Jablonski 625 (222), Randy Burghardt 624 (216), Tom Christian 623 (223), Justin Kumbier 622 (248), Jake Sell 617 (257), Josh Kaufmann 609 (209), Brock Sabol 605 (233), Scott Wolfgram 604 (246)Division 1Wolff Pack 2;20G&B Construction;19Watertown Bowl;16Team Steph;14JG Custom Carpentry;9.5Drafty Cellar;7Who’d We Hang;4Koplin Excavating;3Division 2Incredibowls;17Hisel Flooring;1518/North;13.5Wolff Pack 1;12ZBM;11Revolution Pro Shop;9.5C&E Muffler;8Crankshafts;6 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Kevin Wilson Author email Follow Kevin Wilson Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest e-Edition Watertown's Daily Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime 9-8
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.