High scores - Men: Tom Christian 720 (267, 247), Bruce Martin 670 (277, 222), Todd Saeger 643 (248, 225), Ed Reszynski 641 (226, 234), Scott Roth 640 (248), Scott Strege 640 (224), Matt Morris 635 (237, 226), John Ganster 622 (233). Women: Tina Thrane 602 (214, 214), Jean Werner 577, Val Uttech 538, Wendy Kaufmann 520, Jeri Schlatter 487
Standings
;Pts.
Edward Jones;44
Lenzendorf Agency;41
Bigg's Bar & Grill;41
Bigg's Bar & Grill;37
G & B Construction;36
Kathy's Buffalo Bar;36
JLSD;36
Concord Inn;31
Local Waters;29
Dale Service's;29
Martin Management;28
GW Electric;25
Silver Eagle Saloon;25
KRMK;23
Watertown Bowl;21
766
High scores: Andrew Jonas 760, Kadan Jablonski 675, Jason Peirick 669, Mitch Komorowski 647, Adam Saeger 631, Albert Bolden 628, Bill Adamson 628, Denny Loppnow 625, Tony Schuett 617, Scott Naylor 613, Brian Loppnow 610, Pete Froemming 610
Standings
;Pts.
Division 1
Froemming Realty;162.5
Kathy's Buffalo;141.5
Main Street Barber;140.5
Local Waters;139.5
Watertown Bowl North;119
Driftwood Taxidermy;114
Division 2
Land and Legacy Group;125
Ultimate Landscaping;123
Erin's Bar;118
LT Concrete;113
Komo Pattern;73
CITY
High scores: Pete Richter 774 (259) Mark Oiler 752 (268), Ben Schrier 737 (266), Chris Kaufmann 737 (247), Craig Frank 729 (278), Brad Ziemer 726 (278), Ethan Jaeger 719 (267), Wes Umland 719 (276), Todd Saeger 712 (256), Andy Conant 710 (274), Keven Roethle 699 (266), Jake Jurgella 695 (279), Marsh Mosher 694 (278), Zack Umland 689 (258), Brandon Radloff 687 (258), Nate Saeger 684 (258), Chris Hartig 684 (243), Neil Cole 679 (246), Chad Sellnow 675 (245), Adam Zastrow 666 (239), Josh Kaufmann 660 (258), Rick Nass 659 (237), Rick Nass 659 (247), Matt English 652 (245), John Uttech 650 (256), Ryan Lessner 649 (236), Patrick Garland 649 (233), Randy Kroll 646 (243), Marc Oldenhoff 643 (244), Cody Kruesel 637 (276), Tom Christian 629 (222), D.J. Kruesel 629 (223), Jeff Ready 625 (233), Shawn Bresnehan 615 (227), Ashton Oldenhoff 611, Kevin Hesse 609 (237), Vic Juneau 605, Adam Kircher 600 (245)
Standings
;Pts.
A Division
Wolf Paving;119.5
Nielsen Amusement;107
Buffalo;106.5
Watertown Bowl 18;105.5
Watertown Siding;104
Bud;96
B Division
United Electric;129
Gasthaus;128
Watertown Bowl North;126
3 Fingers Deep;109
Local Waters;99
TUESDAY SENIORS
High scores - Men: Carl Schultz 696 (234, 236, 226), Pete Boer 576 (210), Pat Froemming 554 (213), Mike Grossman 532, Ron Benninger 526, Bruce Kemmerling 525, Wayne Kuerschner 524 (203), Ray Gresbach 517, Tim Archambeau 505. Women: Inez Schmidt 514, Linda Catalano 509, Linda Gresbach 490, Deb Archambeau 456, Judy Schwantes 448, Lucy Saeger 440
