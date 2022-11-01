TRAVELING CLASSIC

High scores - Men: Tom Christian 720 (267, 247), Bruce Martin 670 (277, 222), Todd Saeger 643 (248, 225), Ed Reszynski 641 (226, 234), Scott Roth 640 (248), Scott Strege 640 (224), Matt Morris 635 (237, 226), John Ganster 622 (233). Women: Tina Thrane 602 (214, 214), Jean Werner 577, Val Uttech 538, Wendy Kaufmann 520, Jeri Schlatter 487

