LADIES FRIENDLY

High scores (Oct. 19) – Ali Mauer 612 (212, 227), Ashley Kaufmann 590 (203, 204), Kari Kaufmann 576 (215), Sara Schaefer 556, Katelyn Hodel 554, Sherena Mallow 554 (217), Barb Bauer 540, Holly Bauer 526, Steph Percifield 525, Jen May 525, June Stueber Prochaska 519, Kristin Hirsch 512, Jean Musil 522, Karin Reszynski 500

Load comments