LADIES FRIENDLYHigh scores (Oct. 19) – Ali Mauer 612 (212, 227), Ashley Kaufmann 590 (203, 204), Kari Kaufmann 576 (215), Sara Schaefer 556, Katelyn Hodel 554, Sherena Mallow 554 (217), Barb Bauer 540, Holly Bauer 526, Steph Percifield 525, Jen May 525, June Stueber Prochaska 519, Kristin Hirsch 512, Jean Musil 522, Karin Reszynski 500High scores (Oct. 12) — Melissa Kruesel 624 (214, 210, 200), Ashley Kaufmann 586 (213, 216), Sara Schaefer 574 (204), Kari Kaufmann 565 (205), Sonja Kruesel 547 (211), Lynsey Wolfgram 546 (212), Jean Musil 533 , Katelyn Hodel 519, Sara Kozikowski 508, Holly Bauer 512, Steph Percifield 505, Jen May 507, Jeri Schlatter 500Standings;Pts.Kozi Homes;40Schaefer's;38JG Carpentry;36Pen Pals;34Who Gives A Splits;32Watertown Bowl;32Sun to Sea;28The Ball Handler;28Bipolar Rollers;28DNR's Pour House;26Kraemer's Cheese;28KT Gals;24Running Erins;22BFB;20Split Happens;18Alley Gals;14
