MOONLITERS
High scores: Jenni Sommers 527, Jamie Lehmann 525, Tiana Bostwick 520 (207), Amanda Kelly 517 (214), Terry Hilbert 509, Lisa Cutsforth 500
Standings
;Pts.
Watertown Bowl;58
Sommers;56
Kube Custom Carpentry;56
Nielsen Amusements;53
LATA;54
Aztalan Bar & Grill;38
Winner of First Half: Watertown Bowl
TUESDAY SENIORS
High scores — Men: Carl Schultz 694 (246, 258), Tim Archambeau 603 (210, 206), Bruce Kemmerling 587 (230, 204), Ronnie Bartels 586 (216), Ray Gresbach 562 (217), Mike Grossman 555 (211), Wayne Kuerschner 555. Mark Moreau 554, Roy Zimmerman 547 (201), Ron Benninger 539 (202), Pete Boer 533, Ron Milbrath 519, Dennis Baumann 519, Mike Oheim 512 (205), Jerry Haut 508, Chuck Saeger 506. Women: Linda Gresbach 550, Linda Catalono 512, Deb Archambeau 504, Inez Schmidt 463, Kathy Parent 459, Teresa Olsen 455, Lucy Saeger 452, Jan Boer 447, Annette Benninger 445
Standings
;Pts.
L.L.J.R.;6
Survivors;5
Final Four;5
Has Beens;4
Krueger Builders;4
Different Strokes;4
4-Pak;4
Misfits;4
Gutter Dusters;4
Bowling Stones;3
4-Chicks;2
The Orifices;2
766
High scores: Andrew Jonas 697, Bryant Preinfalk 682, Josh Wagner 673, Ralph Peirick 655, Kadan Jablonski 650, Scott Peirick 635, Adam Trexler 635, Adam Trexler 622, Mike Johnson 618, Dean Grassman 615, Dave Steele 610, Bill Adamson 604, Andy Fenske 604, Anthony Ireland 602, Brian Loppnow 602
Standings
;Pts.
Division 1
Froemming Realty;252
Kathy’s Buffalo;242.5
Local Waters;237
Main Street Barbers;229
Driftwood Taxidermy;207
Watertown Bowl North;178
Division 2
Land and Legacy Group;217.5
Ultimate Landscaping;200
LT Concrete;195.5
Erin’s Bar;186
Komo Pattern;161.5
CITY LEAGUE
High scores: Jonathan Kaufmann 869 (300), Zack Umland 749 (256), Ashton Oldenhoff 744 (278), Tom Lulewitz 736 (269), Nate Saeger 729 (255), Pete Richter 727 (258), Doug Mallow 725 (267), D.J. Kruesel 710 (241), Chris Kaufmann 699 (237), Marshall Mosher 698 (269), Stu Haenel 696 (245), Bryce Schuett 687 (235), Rick Nass 685 (234), Andy Conant 681 (256), Mark Oiler 676 (257), Neil Cole 671 (246), Matt English 671 (235), John Scheiber 668 (268), Todd Saeger 662, Chris Hartig 662 (248), Tim Hodel 661 (238), Marc Oldenhoff 650 (279), Vic Juneau 649 (244), Eddie Laatsch 649 (279), Craig Godfroy 649 (255), Wes Umland 641 (258), Tom Christian 634 ( 226), Chad Sellnow 630 (221), Craig Frank 630, Brad Ebert 627 (223), Brandon Radloff 620 (244), Shane Potenberg 611, Bo Moldenhauer 610, Jeff Ready 606, Cam Schuett 606, Zack Thayer 602
Standings
;Pts.
A Division
WTTN Bowl North;69
WTTN Bowl 18;69
Gasthaus;67
United Electric;56
Wttn Siding;52
Wolf Paving;48
B Division
Buffalo;62
3 Fingers Deep;58
Bud;49
Local Waters
Nielsen Amusments
