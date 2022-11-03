agate Bowling Kevin Wilson Kevin Wilson Author email Nov 3, 2022 16 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save KEGLER KINGSHigh scores: Brad Dantuma 711 (226, 224, 241), Larry Caya 656 (234, 262), Kyle Kube 655 (298), Will Reed 624 (267), Derek Kumbier 605 (272, 225)Standings;Pts.Glacier Rock Farms;42-21Bob's Bunch;38-25G Brock's Auto;37-26Kathy's Buffalo Bar;36-27D & K Pallets;35-28Local Waters 2;34-29Local Waters;33-30Schaefer's Auto;30-33Pizza Sliders;30-33Kube Custom Carpentry;30-33Fun Farm N Toys;23-40SLEEPERHigh scores: Pete Richter 666 (246), Hank Weidmeyer 653 (243), Josh Bartz 647 (257), Jason Basuvo 646 (223), Carl Schultz 614 (237), Mike Peters 612 (224)StandingsEnd of first 3rd;Pts.BBJP;47Sailor Jerry's;40Miller 64;39Hersh's Gang;38Kathy's Buffalo Bar;37G&W Electric;33Watertown Bowl;31JLS;28Silver Eagle Saloon;26COMMUNITYHigh scores: Brad Ziemer 731 (269), Larry Romprey 662 (254), Robb Borchardt 654 (244), Jamie Genz 612 (224)Standings;Pts.Silver Eagle Saloon;21.5Stull Agronomy;20Just Smoking;19.5Watertown Bowl;19Ann's Farmington;18Schaefer's Soft Water;10SENIOR FUNHigh scores - Men: Carl Schultz 708 (278, 204, 226), Ray Gresbach 554 (204), Don Kreiziger 553, Wayne Kuerschner 521. Women: Jean Lapp 465, Kathy Parent 465, Deb Archambeau 458Standings;Pts.Aces;52Strikers;50Semi Old;49Screwballs;47Jeriatrics;39Mixed Nuts;32Sockums;30Goodtimers;21 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Kevin Wilson Author email Follow Kevin Wilson Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest e-Edition Watertown's Daily Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime 11-3
