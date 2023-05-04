Lee Dahlberg and the late Denise Richter were inducted into the Watertown Bowling Association Hall of Fame at a dinner Sunday evening at Watertown Moose Club. Pictured are (from left), Diane Mallow, sister of Denise and Pete Richter, Denise’s husband, who accepted the honors in memory of Denise, and Lee Dahlberg.
Several bowlers were honored for their accomplishments this season as part of the Watertown Bowling Hall of Fame dinner Sunday evening at Watertown Moose Club.
A total of 23 800 series were recorded in the city this year. The highest total was an 869 by Jonathon Kaufmann. Brad Ziemer, Pete Richter and Weston Umland each had three.
A total of 35 perfect 300 games were also shot this year. Ziemer led all bowlers with seven. Kadan Jablonski had four.
The top averages in the city this year were a 237 by Pete Richter for the men and Kari Kaufmann with a 218 for the women.
Four new all-time city records were also shot in certified competition this year. They were:
Drafty Cellar set a new four person team record with a 3,064 total. Team members were Jeremy Schwark, Tim Janz, Andy Bunkoske and Pete Richter.
The five person team record was also broken by United Electric with a 3,729 total. Team members were Chris Kaufmann, Tom Lulewicz, Marshall Mosher, Jonathan Kaufmann and Pete Richter.
Michelle Wolff also established a new women’s scratch series record this season with a 855 total on games of 278-299-278.
One city tournament record was also broken and that was the doubles partners of Andrew Jonas and Jonathon Kaufmann who shot 1,586 scratch.
Two new inductees to the local bowling hall of fame were also honored at the banquet. They are Lee Dahlberg and the late Denise Richter. Both were honored to the long support and work on local bowling activities
