Dahlberg, Richter

Lee Dahlberg and the late Denise Richter were inducted into the Watertown Bowling Association Hall of Fame at a dinner Sunday evening at Watertown Moose Club. Pictured are (from left), Diane Mallow, sister of Denise and Pete Richter, Denise’s husband, who accepted the honors in memory of Denise, and Lee Dahlberg.

 Contributed

Several bowlers were honored for their accomplishments this season as part of the Watertown Bowling Hall of Fame dinner Sunday evening at Watertown Moose Club.

A total of 23 800 series were recorded in the city this year. The highest total was an 869 by Jonathon Kaufmann. Brad Ziemer, Pete Richter and Weston Umland each had three.

