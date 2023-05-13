Bluejays take two from Williams Bay Kevin Wilson Kevin Wilson Author email May 13, 2023 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save JOHNSON CREEK — Ian Heald homered and drove in four runs in Johnson Creek’s 14-1 Trailways South baseball win over Williams Bay on Thursday at Wuestenberg Field.Dugg Hartwig threw three innings to earn the decision. Taylor Joseph and Tanner Herman each had two hits including a double.Johnson Creek (12-3, 11-3 in conference) hosts Tomahawk in a doubleheader today.JOHNSON CREEK 14, WILLIAMS BAY 1Williams Bay 000 10 — 1 3 3Johnson Creek 731 03 — 14 13 0Leading hitters — JC (Joseph 2x3, 2B, Herman 2x3, 2B, Heald 2x3, HR, Bredlow 2x3, S. Hartz 2x4)Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) - WB (Henry L 3-9-11-11-2-2, Pucht 1-2-0-0-1-0, Lindloff 1-2-3-3-0-1), JC (Hartwig W 3-0-0-0-5-3, Heald 1-3-1-1-3-1, Joseph 1-0-0-0-3-1)Monday’s resultJOHNSON CREEK 5, WILLIAMS BAY 2WILLIAMS BAY — Silas Hartz had three hits and Dom Raabe had a double and two RBIs in Johnson Creek’s 5-2 win over Williams Bay.Bredlow threw three innings to earn the decision.JOHNSON CREEK 5, WILLIAMS BAY 2Johnson Creek 020 120 0 — 5 7 0Williams Bay 101 000 0 — 2 5 1Leading hitters — JC (S. Hartz 3x3, Raabe 2B), WB (Suchomski 2x3)Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) - JC (Bredlow W 3-2-2-1-5-1, Smith 3.2-2-0-0-6-0, Hartwig 0.1-0-0-0-1-0), WB (Suchomski L 6-6-5-5-9-0) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Kevin Wilson Author email Follow Kevin Wilson Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Stocks Market Data by TradingView
