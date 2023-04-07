JOHNSON CREEK — Dylan Bredlow had two hits in each game as Johnson Creek’s baseball team swept Hustisford/Dodgeland 11-0 and 6-1 in a season-opening doubleheader at Wuestenberg Field on Thursday.

Bredlow and Aiden Ryan combined on a four-hit shutout in the first game. Bredlow helped his own cause at the plate with two hits and four RBIs. Taylor Joseph had three hits. Dugg Hartwig added two hits.

Load comments