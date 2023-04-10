JOHNSON CREEK — Dylan Bredlow and Dugg Hartwig earned decisions as Johnson Creek’s baseball team swept Horicon 4-3 and 9-1 in a Trailways South doubleheader on Saturday at Wuestenberg Field.
Bredlow earned the decision in the first game, allowing three runs (one earned) on two hits with six strikeouts and four walks over six innings. Aiden Smith pitched a scoreless seventh in relief.
Ian Heald had two hits and two RBIs for the Bluejays. Hartwig and Dom Raabe each drove in a run.
Hartwig worked four innings in the second game, allowing one unearned run on four hits with one strikeout and three walks. Smith threw three scoreless innings in relief, allowing three hits while striking out two and walking one.
Leadoff hitter Taylor Joseph hit two doubles and scored twice for the Bluejays. Heald had two RBIs for the second straight game. Silas Hartz, Smith and Luke Hartz each drove in a run.
Johnson Creek (4-0 overall and in conference) hosts Palmyra-Eagle on Tuesday.
Game 1
JOHNSON CREEK 4, HORICON 3
Horicon 100 002 0 — 3 2 1
Johnson Creek 002 200 X — 4 3 2
WP: Bredlow
LP: Andersen
S: Smith
Leading hitters — H (Streiff 2B), JC (Heald 2x3)
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — H (Andersen 5-2-4-4-6-2, Muche 1-1-0-0-1-1), JC (Bredlow 6-2-3-1-6-4, Smith 1-0-0-0-0-0)
Game 2
JOHNSON CREEK 9, HORICON 1
Johnson Creek 300 150 0 — 9 7 2
Horicon 010 000 0 — 1 7 3
WP: Hartwig
LP: Heine
Leading hitters — JC (Joseph 2x4, 2B (2), Smith 2B), H (Streiff 3x3)
Pitching — JC (Hartwig 4-4-1-0-1-3, Smith 3-3-0-0-2-1), H (Heine 4.2-5-6-3-5-4, Breggren 2.1-2-3-3-2-1)
