JOHNSON CREEK — Dylan Bredlow and Dugg Hartwig earned decisions as Johnson Creek’s baseball team swept Horicon 4-3 and 9-1 in a Trailways South doubleheader on Saturday at Wuestenberg Field.

Bredlow earned the decision in the first game, allowing three runs (one earned) on two hits with six strikeouts and four walks over six innings. Aiden Smith pitched a scoreless seventh in relief.

Load comments