JOHNSON CREEK — Taylor Joseph and Ian Heald each had three hits for Johnson Creek in a 12-2 Trailways South baseball win over Fall River on Thursday at Wuestenberg Field.

Johnson Creek (16-3, 13-3 in conference) fell behind 2-0 when Cullen Rauls hit a two-run double for Fall River (6-11, 6-10) in the top of the first inning. It was all Bluejays after that.

