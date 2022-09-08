PALMYRA — Johnson Creek’s volleyball team outlasted Palmyra-Eagle 23-25, 25-23, 16-25, 25-19, 15-9 in a Trailways South match on Tuesday.

Senior Trinity Vallo and sophomores Natalie Frey and Lainey Benz each had eight kills for the Bluejays (1-1). Frey also served five aces. Senior Josey Whitehouse put up 34 assists.

Load comments