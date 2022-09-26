JOHNSON CREEK — Sophomores Hailey Fincutter and Lainey Benz each had eight kills for Johnson Creek’s volleyball team in a 25-23, 25-16, 18-25, 25-18 Trailways South win over Parkview on Thursday.

Fincutter added four blocks for the Bluejays (2-2 in conference). Senior setter Josey Whitehouse put up 28 assists and served seven aces. Senior Trinity Vallo added six aces.

