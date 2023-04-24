JOHNSON CREEK — With 30 hits on the day, Johnson Creek’s baseball team swept Rio 19-1 and 25-1 in a Trailways South doubleheader on Saturday at Wuestenberg Field.
In the first game, Johnson Creek pounded out 15 hits including seven for extra bases. Silas Hartz had three hits and five RBIs. Winning pitcher Dylan Bredlow struck out 11 and gave up just one hit over four innings.
In the second game, Aiden Smith went the distance to earn the decision, allowing one run on one hit with seven strikeouts and no walks. The Bluejays teed off once again with 15 hits. Ian Heald, Bredlow and Dugg Hartwig each drove in three runs.
Johnson Creek (7-2, 6-2 in conference) travels to play Parkview on Tuesday.
Game 1
JOHNSON CREEK 19, RIO 1
Rio 000 01 — 1 1 4
Johnson Creek 377 2X — 19 15 0
Leading hitters — R (Grudzinski 2B), JC (Joseph 2x4, 2B, Herman 2B, Bredlow 3x5, 2B, S. Hartz 3x4, 2B, 3B, L. Hartz 3x3, Hartwig 2B)
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — R (Parker L 2.2-13-16-13-2-6, Carson 1.1-2-3-3-2-2), JC (Bredlow W 4-1-0-0-11-0, Herman 1-0-1-1-1-2)
Game 2
JOHNSON CREEK 25, RIO 1
Rio 100 00 — 1 2 5
Johnson Creek (10)72 6X — 25 15 0
Leading hitters — JC (Joseph 2x4, Heald 2x4, S. Hartz 3x4, Hartwig 2x4, 2B, Smith 2x3)
Pitching — R (Lucas L 1.1-10-12-9-2-5, Kaden 2.2-5-13-7-3-5), JC (Smith 5-2-1-1-7-0)
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.