JOHNSON CREEK — With 30 hits on the day, Johnson Creek’s baseball team swept Rio 19-1 and 25-1 in a Trailways South doubleheader on Saturday at Wuestenberg Field.

In the first game, Johnson Creek pounded out 15 hits including seven for extra bases. Silas Hartz had three hits and five RBIs. Winning pitcher Dylan Bredlow struck out 11 and gave up just one hit over four innings.

