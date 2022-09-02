JOHNSON CREEK — Junior running back Silas Hartz rushed 14 times for 141 yards and four touchdowns in Johnson Creek’s 37-8 victory over Milwaukee Academy of Excellence on Thursday at Glover Field.
Johnson Creek (1-2) ran it 30 times for 184 yards. Sophomore fullback Dugg Hartwig had the other touchdown on a 36-yard run in the first quarter. The Bluejays also recorded a first half safety. Ian Heald led the defense with five total tackles.
The Bluejays remain without injured starting quarterback Dylan Bredlow, but still picked up their first win of the season.
"A win is a win, and it was a much needed win for us,” Johnson Creek football coach Tim Wagner said. "We’ve had a couple of tough weeks here with some injuries. We’ve had to dig into our depth. The kids responded well. We had good energy right from the start and led 21-0 with 6 1/2 minutes to go in the first quarter.
“Silas ran extremely well tonight and Dugg had a nice run. Our defense was stout all night. They scored against our JV in the fourth quarter. It was a double win tonight because the St. John’s forfeit gave us a conference win. There’s not many nights when you get two wins."
Johnson Creek hosts Cambria-Friesland for Parents Night on Friday.
JOHNSON CREEK 37, MILW. EXCELLENCE 8
Milw. Excellence 0 0 0 8 — 8
Johnson Creek 21 16 0 0 — 37
First Quarter
JC — Hartz 26 run (Herman kick)
JC — Hartz 6 run (Herman kick)
JC — Hartwig 36 run (Herman kick)
Second Quarter
JC — Hartz 11 run (Herman kick)
JC — Safety, running back tackled in end zone
JC — Hartz 10 run (Herman kick)
Fourth Quarter
M — 43 pass (Conversion run good)
Team statistics — First Downs: JC . Total offense: JC 182. Rushing: JC 30-184. Passing: JC 2-19-(-2). Individual statistics — Rushing: JC Hartz 14-141, Hartwig 6-67. Passing (comp-att.-int.) — JC Joseph 2-19-0. Receiving: JC Hartz 1-18
