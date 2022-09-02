JOHNSON CREEK — Junior running back Silas Hartz rushed 14 times for 141 yards and four touchdowns in Johnson Creek’s 37-8 victory over Milwaukee Academy of Excellence on Thursday at Glover Field.

Johnson Creek (1-2) ran it 30 times for 184 yards. Sophomore fullback Dugg Hartwig had the other touchdown on a 36-yard run in the first quarter. The Bluejays also recorded a first half safety. Ian Heald led the defense with five total tackles.

Load comments