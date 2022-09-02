BEAVER DAM — Rylee Bilgrien’s three-set win at No. 2 singles was the difference as Watertown’s girls tennis team defeated Beaver Dam 4-3 on Thursday.

“It seems like every time we play Beaver Dam it is a great match, and this was no different,” Watertown girls tennis coach Andy Dobbins said. “It’s a competitive and friendly rivalry and we always look forward to the match. I knew it would be close, and I’m so proud of all ten of these girls for how they competed. They have been putting in the work, and we are seeing those things translate to the matches. It’s fun to see that work pay off.

