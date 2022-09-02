BEAVER DAM — Rylee Bilgrien’s three-set win at No. 2 singles was the difference as Watertown’s girls tennis team defeated Beaver Dam 4-3 on Thursday.
“It seems like every time we play Beaver Dam it is a great match, and this was no different,” Watertown girls tennis coach Andy Dobbins said. “It’s a competitive and friendly rivalry and we always look forward to the match. I knew it would be close, and I’m so proud of all ten of these girls for how they competed. They have been putting in the work, and we are seeing those things translate to the matches. It’s fun to see that work pay off.
“Rylee showed some incredible physical and mental toughness on the court. That match was a grinder with long points and similar styles of play. Rylee stuck to her plan and did a great job driving the ball deep and staying in points. She fought off a couple match points in the second set and then dominated the third. She is one of our leaders and I’m so proud of how she has handled herself. A great moment for her.”
Lily Oiler and Ava Ashenfelter won at No. 1 and 3 singles, respectively. Lauren Kwapil and Kaitlyn Narkis won in three sets at No. 1 doubles.
“Lily and Ava were dominant today and looked really sharp,” Dobbins said. “Those are nice wins for them. I thought Abby (Murray) and Alora (Thomas) played a great match (at No. 2 doubles), and came up just short in the third set. They were really focused and did a lot of things well.”
