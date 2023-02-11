OAKFIELD - Stella Hofman scored 15 points and Jorja Hofman added 14 for Oakfield in a 54-28 Trailways East victory over Hustisford's girls basketball team on Friday.

Oakfield (17-5, 10-2 in conference) broke open an eight-point game at halftime, outscoring the Falcons 29-11 over the final 18 minutes.

Load comments