JOHNSON CREEK — Randolph knocked Dylan Bredlow out of the game.
That didn’t stop Johnson Creek from knocking the Rockets out of the playoffs.
Johnson Creek’s junior quarterback had to leave a Division 7 Level 1 playoff game with a head injury after a hard hit late in the third quarter.
The Bluejays had a two-score lead when he went out and faced third-and-long from their own 3-yard line when junior running back Silas Hartz broke through the line and raced 97 yards for a back-breaking touchdown. Suddenly, Bredlow felt a little less helpless watching from the sideline.
"That was amazing,” Bredlow said. "That was incredible. I saw him just get through the hole and just slip through and I was like, 'Let’s go!'”
Fourth-seeded Johnson Creek used big plays on offense and forced eight turnovers to defeat fifth-seeded Randolph 35-15 on Friday at Glover Field.
Johnson Creek (7-4) earned the home game against Trailways Conference rival Randolph by virtue of a 29-28 road win over the Rockets back in September. Randolph obviously entered the game with revenge in mind, but Johnson Creek had some ideas about the rematch as well.
“We were happy about the win (up there), but we felt we could do a lot better,” said Hartz, who also plays middle linebacker and had two fumble recoveries. "Our main thing was just defensively, just finishing tackles and I think we did a fine job with that tonight.”
Randolph (7-4) had some success on the ground, but not many chunk yardage plays in the rematch.
"We really started to crack down on the run-pitch option," said Bredlow, who doubles as a free safety. "Our defense was locked in this whole week. I think that was really killer today.”
The Rockets scored first on a long pass play by senior quarterback Alex Hollander midway through the first quarter and Bryce Rataczak ran in the two-point conversion to put Randolph up 8-0 with 6 minutes, 12 seconds left in the first quarter.
Bredlow directed a 70-yard march in response, hitting junior receiver Taylor Joseph for 22 yards to start the drive and later finding a wide open junior tight end Ian Heald leaking out in the flat for a 38-yard touchdown pass. Junior Tanner Herman’s extra point trimmed Randolph’s lead to 8-7 with 2:19 left in the first quarter.
“That was a new play,” Bredlow said. “It really works."
Herman got beat on Randolph’s first score on the crossing route, but he atoned in a big way on Randolph’s third series.
Backed up following a holding penalty, the Rockets gambled on a long lateral throw from their own 11 and Herman jumped the route and cruised in from 16 yards out. He tacked on the extra point and the Bluejays led 14-8 with 10:40 left in the second quarter.
“The last time we played them, they got me on one, so I had to adjust to it,” Herman said. "I thought I was there (on the crosser they hit on), but he was just faster than me. After that, I made the adjustment to play the outside, and if he goes inside, I think with my quickness, I could get there. Once I got there, it just went into my hands.
"I saw (the receiver), he kind of gave up on his route and when I went out there, I kind of just jumped it and it just went in my hands. Everything went according to plan tonight.”
Randolph responded with a takeaway of its own, when senior defensive back Cody Devries returned an interception to Johnson Creek’s 24. Six plays later, Hollander scored from 1 yard out and senior Brady Prieve’s extra point gave the Rockets a 15-14 lead with 3:51 to go until halftime.
Johnson Creek took over after that with big play after big play.
Less than a minute after Randolph regained the lead, Johnson Creek went ahead for good on a 65-yard touchdown run by Hartz, who went over 1,000 yards for the season on the play in which he went through a gaping hole over the left side.
Heald recovered a muffed squib kick from there, but the Bluejays stalled on downs and settled for a 21-15 halftime lead.
The lead grew in just seconds following the second half kickoff. This time, it was Bredlow taking the ball over the left side, with Hartz getting the key block to spring him on a 58-yard touchdown run to make it 28-15 with 11:46 to go in the third quarter.
"When me and Silas cross, it’s kind of a deadly game,” Bredlow said.
Bredlow returned an interception at midfield to Randolph’s 18 and it looked like the Bluejays were ready to land the knockout punch. Instead, Randolph’s 6-foot-4, 310 pound senior lineman Layne Jenkins knocked Bredlow into next week with a jarring hit that led to a failed fourth down for the Bluejays in the red zone.
Making matters worse, Bredlow is one of Johnson Creek’s leading tacklers. Smelling their opportunity to wear down the Bluejays with 16 minutes remaining, the Rockets methodically ran the ball nine times for 56 yards. But on the tenth carry, Hollander fumbled and Hartz was there for the recovery.
Joseph took over at quarterback for Bredlow, something he did respectably for three weeks in September when Bredlow recovered from appendicitis. But the shotgun snaps were an adventure and Joseph lost eight yards after bobbling two snaps.
He finally got the third one and put it in the belly of Hartz, who found his opening and did the rest to make it a 20-point game with 2:17 left in the third quarter.
"Dylan, he’s our main motivator, obviously,” Hartz said. "He’s the glue that holds this team together. I had to step up in the moment. My line gave me amazing blocks and I just finished them.”
The defense took care of business from there. Hartz recovered another fumble, and then it was Herman, Noah Westrich and Joseph all making interceptions as Randolph was turned away four times over the final 14 minutes.
"I was really pleased with our defense in the second half,” Johnson Creek football coach Tim Wagner said. “We had five picks and two fumbles (plus the kickoff recovery).
"I’m so proud. Noah had to come in because Dylan went out with a head injury. Hopefully, it’s not a concussion. He feels better now, so we’ll see how he is (this weekend). That’s what I was most impressed with was how our kids responded after Dylan went out, because let’s be honest, he’s our heart and soul and a good team leader.
"Taylor Joseph, hats off to him. He comes in, doesn’t miss a beat. We got a couple first downs and how about Silas Hartz. Some of those runs, that 97-yarder, that’s incredible. After Dylan went out, we fumbled a couple snaps and all of a sudden he breaks one off. I couldn’t be prouder of the kids. We were resilient.”
The Bluejays advance to face another conference rival, top-seeded Trailways Conference champion Cambria-Friesland. The Hilltoppers held off Hilbert 20-14 to improve to 10-0 and will host the Bluejays in a Level 2 game next Friday. Cambria-Friesland edged Johnson Creek 28-22 on a last second touchdown pass at Glover Field on Sept. 9.
"Take nothing away from Cambria, but Randolph is a good football team,” Wagner said. "They have some really good athletes on the edge. Hats off them as well on a great season.”
JOHNSON CREEK 35, RANDOLPH 15
Randolph 8 7 0 0 — 15
Johnson Creek 7 14 14 0 — 35
First Quarter
R — Hollander pass (Rataczak run)
JC — Heald 34 pass from Bredlow (Herman kick)
Second Quarter
JC — Herman 16 interception return (Herman kick)
R — Hollander 1 run (Prieve kick)
JC — Hartz 65 run (Herman kick)
Third Quarter
JC — Bredlow 58 run (Herman kick)
JC — Hartz 97 run (Herman kick)
