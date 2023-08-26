Luther Prep senior receiver Cal Eckert scores on a 35-yard touchdown pass from senior quarterback Ben Vasold during the third quarter of a nonconference football game against Kettle Moraine Lutheran on Friday at Umnus Field. Eckert caught eight passes for 101 yards in a losing cause as the Phoenix fell 26-6.
Luther Prep senior quarterback Ben Vasold swings the ball out to senior running back Calvin Burow during a nonconference football game against Kettle Moraine Lutheran on Friday at Umnus Field. Vasold threw for 186 yards and a touchdown for the Phoenix in a 26-6 loss.
Luther Prep senior linebacker Jonah Mittelstadt wraps up Kettle Moraine Lutheran running back Ethan Perkins during a nonconference football game on Friday at Umnus Field. Kettle Moraine Lutheran won 26-6.
Senior running back Samuel Ehlke and junior running back Adam Zylka each scored two touchdowns in Kettle Moraine Lutheran’s 26-6 nonconference football win over Luther Prep on Friday at Umnus Field.
Zylka scored from 54 yards out with 4 minutes, 46 seconds left in the first quarter. Ehlke, who had five first half tackles including two for losses in the first half, also recorded an interception to set up his own 63-yard TD run with 11:42 remaining in the half.
