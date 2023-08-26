Senior running back Samuel Ehlke and junior running back Adam Zylka each scored two touchdowns in Kettle Moraine Lutheran’s 26-6 nonconference football win over Luther Prep on Friday at Umnus Field.

Zylka scored from 54 yards out with 4 minutes, 46 seconds left in the first quarter. Ehlke, who had five first half tackles including two for losses in the first half, also recorded an interception to set up his own 63-yard TD run with 11:42 remaining in the half.

  
Load comments