WALWORTH -- Eli Gerdes led four players in double figures scoring with 12 points and Big Foot defeated visiting Jefferson 59-43 in Rock Valley boys basketball on Monday.

The Chiefs (11-8, 7-6 in conference) also got 11 points from Evan Penniman and 10 apiece from Dakota Nordmeyer and Hudson Torrez. Nordmeyer made three 3s.

