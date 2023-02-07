Big Foot downs Jefferson boys Kevin Wilson Kevin Wilson Author email Feb 7, 2023 31 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save WALWORTH -- Eli Gerdes led four players in double figures scoring with 12 points and Big Foot defeated visiting Jefferson 59-43 in Rock Valley boys basketball on Monday.The Chiefs (11-8, 7-6 in conference) also got 11 points from Evan Penniman and 10 apiece from Dakota Nordmeyer and Hudson Torrez. Nordmeyer made three 3s.Aidan Kammer led the Eagles (4-14, 3-10) with a game-high 18 points, including 11 in the first half. Finn DeBlare added 11 and Tyler Schroedl contributed eight.Jefferson plays at Whitewater on Thursday.BIG FOOT 59, JEFFERSON 43Jefferson 22 21 -- 43Big Foot 31 28 -- 59Jefferson (fg fta-ftm pts) -- Kammer 6 5-6 18, Cisse 1 0-0 3, Ganser 0 1-1 1, Tully 1 0-0 2, Schroedl 3 0-2 8, DeBlare 4 2-5 11. Totals 15 7-14 43.Big Foot -- Torrez 5 0-0 10, Paul 2 1-3 5, Gerdes 4 3-5 12, Penniman 3 4-4 11, Corey 2 0-0 5, Nordmeyer 3 1-2 10, Beckford 0 2-2 2, Robinson 2 0-0 4. Totals 21 11-16 59.3-point goals -- J (Kammer 1, Cisse 1, Schroedl 2, DeBlare 1) 5; BF (Gerdes 1, Penniman 1, Corey 1, Nordmeyer 3) 6.Total fouls -- J 17, BF 14. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Kevin Wilson Author email Follow Kevin Wilson Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest e-Edition Watertown's Daily Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime 2-2
