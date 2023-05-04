JEFFERSON -- The Jefferson boys tennis team lost to visiting Big Foot/Williams Bay 6-1 in Rock Valley play on Tuesday.
The Eagles' point came from No. 2 singles, where Aidan Turner rallied to beat Jack Kammermeier 3-6, 6-3, 10-8.
JEFFERSON -- The Jefferson boys tennis team lost to visiting Big Foot/Williams Bay 6-1 in Rock Valley play on Tuesday.
The Eagles' point came from No. 2 singles, where Aidan Turner rallied to beat Jack Kammermeier 3-6, 6-3, 10-8.
Jefferson No. 1 singles player Patrick Traver lost a tightly-contested match to Scout Giroux 1-6, 6-3, 10-8.
"Despite the final team score of 6-1 tonight, we were extremely competitive," Jefferson boys tennis coach Tim Babcock said. "Since our drubbing at the hands of East Troy back in mid-April, we have learned to compete. A quick look at our results and you can see that we no longer have any players lose in straight sets 6-0, 6-0.
"Aidan Turner earned our lone victory with a gutsy three-set victory. Aidan was forced to play No. 1 singles last year. Tonight, he showed how that experience mattered. Down by a set, he got focused and a little bit mad.
"Patrick Traver played a near-perfect first set. In the second set, he pressed and it cost him. It was an extremely windy day. The players who made the least amount of unforced errors were going to win. Big Foot was patient and we were not."
BIG FOOT 6, JEFFERSON 1
1S Scout Giroux (BF) def. Patrick Traver (J) (6-1, 3-6, 8-10)
2S Aidan Turner (J) def. Jack Kammermeier (BF) (3-6, 6-3, 10-8))
3S Ethan Rurey (BF) def, Chase Meixner (J) (1-6, 3-6)
4S Wyatt Vail (BF) def. Adrian Weber (J) (0-6, 0-6)
1D Jesse Robinson / Grayson Grunow (BF) def. Matthew Buchholz / Cole Huebel (J) (3-6, 6-7 (6-8))
2D David Hernandez / Yeison Santos (BF) def. Vaughn Lueker / Eddie Martinez (J) (4-6, 3-6)
3D Bo Seagrath / Elliot Varl (BF) def. Jayden Ridgeman / Devan Redenius (J) (1-6, 1-6)
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.