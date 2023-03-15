Lake Mills 6-foot-3 senior center Bella Pitta was voted Capitol North Player of the Year in voting held recently.
The award caps a decorated three-year varsity career for Pitta, who will play collegiately at Lipscomb University and won a state championship as a sophomore.
Pitta, a second-team selection last year and an honorable mention pick the year before, was second in the conference in points per game (15.1) on 46 percent shooting, shot 66 percent at the free throw line and 36 percent from beyond the arc, consistently expanding her offensive arsenal while an L-Cat. She scored 927 points in her 80-game career. Pitta also grabbed a league-best 12.1 rebounds per game, finishing her career with 861 boards.
Lakeside Lutheran senior guard Jenna Shadoski and Lake Mills junior guard Emily Wollin were also first-team selections.
Shadoski, a second-team pick as a sophomore and junior, scored a team-high 11.3 points and was second in rebounds (6.3), also leading the Warriors in assists (2.8) and steals (2.5).
Wollin, a second-team selection last season, was second on the team in points (11.5) and shot 70 percent from the free throw line, leading the conference in assists (3.4).
Area second-team selections include Lakeside senior guard Marin Riesen, Lake Mills junior wing Taylor Wollin and Luther Prep sophomore guard Eleanor Wendorff.
Riesen averaged 10.2 points per game, adding 4.5 rebounds, two assists and 1.7 steals.
Wollin scored 8.3 points per game, adding 4.9 rebounds and 3.1 assists.
Wendorff led the Phoenix in scoring (13.9 PPG), assists (3.7) and steals (2.3). She shot 72 percent from the free throw line and 31 percent from 3-point range.
Luther Prep senior guard Anna Kieselhorst, Lakeside Lutheran junior forward Ava Stein and Lake Mills junior guard Sydney Burling were honorable mention honorees.
Kieselhorst averaged 8.6 points per game, Stein averaged nine points, 10.1 rebounds and Burling averaged 5.7 points a game.
Lake Mills won the Capitol North for the fifth consecutive season, posting a 10-0 record in conference games, followed by Lakeside Lutheran and Columbus each at 7-3, Poynette at 4-6 and Luther Prep and Lodi each at 1-9.
CAPITOL NORTH CONFERENCE
PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Senior Bella Pitta, Lake Mills
FIRST TEAM ALL-CONFERENCE
Lake Mills Bella Pitta Senior (unanimous selection)
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.