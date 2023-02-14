L-Cats reach 20 wins again

PRAIRIE DU SAC -- Bella Pitta scored 28 points, including the go-ahead free throw with 1 minute, 31 seconds remaining, and Lake Mills' girls basketball team edged host Sauk Prairie 59-57 on Monday, marking the fourth consecutive season the L-Cats have won 20 games.

Pitta, a senior who has committed to Lipscomb University, was fouled on a putback attempt after rebounding a 3-point point shot. She split the pair to give the L-Cats (20-2), who have won 11 straight, a 58-57 lead.

