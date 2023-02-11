BEAVER DAM - Gabby Wilke and Bella Oestreicher each scored 13 points for Beaver Dam in a 53-31 Badger East victory over Watertown's girls basketball team on Friday.
Beaver Dam (20-3, 13-1 in conference), currently ranked fifth in Division 2, got 11 points each from Wilke and Oestreicher in the first half to help the Golden Beavers take a 33-13 lead into the break.
Sophomore forward Alyx Johnson scored 13 points for Watertown (15-8, 10-4).
"It was a couple minutes span late in the first half," Watertown girls basketball coach Matt Stollberg said. "We were right there, only trailing single digits, and then we had a rash of turnovers and they hit some tough shots and then we were in trouble. We just let some miscues compound and build up. You can't make too many mistakes against a team of that caliber and they capitalized.
"We scored the first six points of the second half. Overall, we played even or better in the second half. They scored a couple real later after the game was in hand. For all but four minutes of game time, we were neck and neck. The late explosion in the first half doomed us. The only thing keeping us from beating (top) teams is holding on to the ball and limiting our turnovers."
Watertown hosts Stoughton on Thursday at 7:15 p.m. in what amounts to the third place game in the conference.
"Monona Grove and Beaver Dam are playing the first place game," Stollberg said. "Stoughton finished in second in the other four team grouping and we finished second in our grouping of four. After the injuries we've had, to still come back and finish right behind Beaver Dam in our four-team pod, it's a real credit to the girls to pull that off."
