BEAVER DAM - Gabby Wilke and Bella Oestreicher each scored 13 points for Beaver Dam in a 53-31 Badger East victory over Watertown's girls basketball team on Friday.

Beaver Dam (20-3, 13-1 in conference), currently ranked fifth in Division 2, got 11 points each from Wilke and Oestreicher in the first half to help the Golden Beavers take a 33-13 lead into the break.

