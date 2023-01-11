Watertown senior forward Ethan Johnson fights for a loose ball during a Badger East boys basketball game against Beaver Dam on Tuesday at WHS. Johnson scored eight points for the Goslings in a 53-46 overtime loss.
Jack Jens scored 18 points and Parker Stobbe added 11 as Beaver Dam outlasted Watertown’s boys basketball team 53-46 in a Badger East game on Tuesday at WHS.
Beaver Dam (5-6, 2-4 in conference) led 23-19 at halftime with Jens scoring 13 of his points.
Watertown (1-10, 0-5) rallied down the stretch to force overtime. Sophomore guard Brett Schwefel scored nine of his team-high 16 points in the second half and was one of five Goslings to knock down a 3-pointer after the break.
In overtime, Stobbe scored five of his points including a 3-pointer and the Golden Beavers outscored the Goslings 7-0.
“We lost a heartbreaker in OT,” Watertown boys basketball coach Chad Hayes said. “The kids played their hearts out. We did a tremendous job on the perimeter defensively and hit some big shots to stay in it. We had a few bad possessions here and there that we will learn from and not make those mistakes in the future. Super proud of the grit we showed tonight.”
Watertown hosts Sauk Prairie on Thursday.
JV, JV2 teams lose: Watertown’s junior varsity lost 49-37. Eliot Roethle led the Goslings with 10 points. Dillon O’Brien and Jackson Huebner each added eight points. Watertown’s JV2 team lost 39-23. Kaedyn Holden scored seven points and Chance Kortendick added six to pace Watertown.
