BEAVER DAM — Carlee Lapen scored the winning run in the bottom of the seventh on a wild pitch as Beaver Dam rallied past Watertown’s softball team 4-3 in a Badger East game on Friday.

Beaver Dam (13-5, 11-1 in conference) trailed 3-1 heading into the home half of the seventh and scored three runs to avenge a 2-0 loss in Watertown the previous day.

