BEAVER DAM — Carlee Lapen scored the winning run in the bottom of the seventh on a wild pitch as Beaver Dam rallied past Watertown’s softball team 4-3 in a Badger East game on Friday.
Beaver Dam (13-5, 11-1 in conference) trailed 3-1 heading into the home half of the seventh and scored three runs to avenge a 2-0 loss in Watertown the previous day.
Winning pitcher Gabby Fakes reached on an error to lead off the rally. Emma Julka came up next and drew a walk and Lapen made it a one-run game with a base hit to left center. With one out, Liv DiStefano tied the game with a sacrifice fly to right.
Ginny Bryant singled and Audriana Edwards walked to load the bases, and then came the wild pitch which allowed Lapen to score.
Watertown (13-3, 8-2 in conference) took a 2-0 lead in the fourth. Losing pitcher Alyx Johnson was hit by a pitch and courtesy runner A Fendt scored on Evelyn Rhodes’ RBI double to right center. Rhodes took third on an error and scored on Allison Howlett’s RBI single to left.
Beaver Dam scored a run in the fifth on a bases loaded walk.
In the seventh, Abby Walsh hit a two-out single and scored on Ava Novotny’s RBI double to center.
“It was a tough one to lose the way that we did in the bottom of the seventh when our defense was brilliant for six innings,” Watertown softball coach Patty Jansen said.
“But good teams, and Beaver Dam is a good team, put pressure on and got a few clutch hits — it’s the best part of being the home team.
“Our defense was spot on for six innings. We made a few mistakes that cost us and gave a good team momentum. (This was) two good teams and a great battle. We need to regroup and get back at it on Monday.”
