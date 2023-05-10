LAKE MILLS -- Eli Schneider drove in the go-ahead run in the seventh inning as Lodi knocked off Lake Mills 4-2, handing the L-Cats their first conference loss, at Campus Field on Tuesday.

Lodi, which pulled into a tie with Lake Mills atop the Capitol North, took advantage of a two-out, two-base error by Lake Mills right fielder Blaise Buechel on a ball hit by Owen Breunig. Schneider dug in next, lining a single to left that made it 3-2. Mason Lane followed with a run-scoring double to right for an insurance score.

