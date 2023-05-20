Watertown's Owin Walsh scores a run during the fifth inning of Friday's Badger East road game versus Fort Atkinson at Jones Park. The Goslings won 4-2 and Walsh, who pitched three scoreless innings in relief, earned the decision.
FORT ATKINSON -- Watertown earned its second victory over Fort Atkinson in a week's time, rallying to win 4-2 at Jones Park in the third place game in the Badger East finale on Friday.
Watertown managed just one hit off Fort starter Drew Kloster in the first four innings and came to bat in the fifth inning trailing 2-0. Third baseman Eliot Roethle led off the inning by drawing a six-pitch walk after being down 0-2 in the count before first baseman Ethan Johnson reached via error. Designated hitter Gideon Vana's sacrifice bunt put both runners in scoring position with one out.
Right fielder Brady Schauer's sacrifice fly cut the Goslings' deficit in half before catcher Calvin Hurtgen's run-scoring single on a line-shot to left made it 2-all.
Left fielder Cameron Kranz got aboard in the Watertown sixth with a one-out single, advancing to second on a sacrifice bunt by second baseman Landon Fendt. A chopper up the middle by Roethle could not be corralled by Kloster and a hard-charging Jackson Leibman from second base fielded the ball, contorted his body but sailed the throw wide of the bag, allowing Kranz to score the go-ahead run.
Calvin Hurtgen tacked on an insurance run with a single in the seventh for the Goslings (14-9, 10-5 in conference).
Watertown reliever Owin Walsh, who pitched three scoreless innings of one-hit ball with three strikeouts, earned the decision. Jake Hurtgen started and permitted two unearned runs on two hits in four frames.
Kloster took the loss, working 5 2/3 innings with five strikeouts. He allowed three unearned runs on three hits and walked one. Reliever Jacksen Woods got the final four outs, allowing a run on one hit.
Fort (10-13, 9-6) struck first in the third when Nate Hartwig bunted, reaching on Jake Hurtgen's throwing error which allowed Tyler Narkis to score. Braeden Sayre's sacrifice fly gave the Blackhawks a 2-0 lead but Hartwig was cut down trying to tag up and advance to third on the play to end the inning.
Schauer made the catch in right and threw a strike to Roethle for the 9-5 double play. Hurtgen got out of the inning with a groundout and the Blackhawks were held scoreless the rest of the way.
Kloster singled to open the Fort sixth. His pinch-runner -- Alex Block -- was picked off at first on a bang-bang play with catcher Calvin Hurtgen firing down the line for the out. Calvin Hurtgen also threw out a runner trying to swipe second base in the second inning.
Walsh retired the last four hitters he faced to end it.
"Really proud of the way the kids responded after (the 7-6 loss to Milton on) Tuesday," Watertown baseball coach Andy Cashin said.
"That was hard on them and all of us. To be able to come back from that and have a great two days of practice and then win a well played ballgame today is a testament to the type of team they are. Cal and Owin were great in clutch moments but a lot of guys executed down the stretch that put us in a position to win the game."
Watertown travels to play Slinger on Tuesday.
WATERTOWN 4, FORT ATKINSON 2
Watertown 000 021 1 - 4 4 1
Fort Atkinson 002 000 0 - 2 3 3
WP: Walsh
LP: Kloster
Watertown (ab-r-h-rbi) - C. Hurtgen 4-0-2-2, Ninmann 4-0-0-0, J. Hurtgen 3-0-0-0, Kranz 4-1-1-0, Fendt 2-0-0-0, Roethle 2-1-1-0, Johnson 2-0-0-0, Walsh 1-1-0-0, Vana 1-0-0-0, Haumschild 0-1-0-0, Schauer 1-0-0-1 Totals 24-4-43
Fort Atkinson (ab-r-h-rbi) - Hartwig 4-0-0-0, Sayre 1-0-0-1, Haagenson 2-0-0-0, Kloster 3-0-1-0, Block 0-0-0-0, Griffiths 3-0-1-0, Enger 0-0-0-0, Hausen 1-0-0-0, Seavert 3-0-0-0, Narkis 1-1-0-0, Leibman 3-1-1-0 Totals 21-2-3-1
Pitching - HO: J. Hurtgen (W) 2 in 4, Walsh (W) 1 in 3, Kloster (FA) 3 in 5.2, Woods (FA) 1 in 1.1. R: J. Hurtgen (W) 2, Walsh (W) 0, Kloster (FA) 3, Woods (FA) 1. SO: J. Hurtgen (W) 2, Walsh (W) 3, Kloster (FA) 5, Woods (FA) 0. BB: J. Hurtgen (W) 3, Walsh (W) 1, Kloster (FA) 1, Woods (FA) 1
