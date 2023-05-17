LAKE MILLS -- Winning pitcher Aidan Berg hit a solo home run to lead Lakeside Lutheran's baseball team past Lake Mills 3-1 in Capitol North action on Tuesday at LLHS.
Tyler Chopp came through with a two-out RBI single in the Lakeside third to open the scoring. Berg launched a 1-1 pitch to left with one out in the fourth to double Lakeside's lead.
"Berg played a tremendous all-around game," Lakeside baseball coach Jake Ziel said. "He had two hits, including a towering home run to left field. He definitely helped his own cause at the plate today. I was very proud of the way he performed."
With two away in the Lake Mills fifth, Brody Henderson singled in a run to cut the deficit in half.
The Warriors (10-7, 6-3 in conference) countered in their half of the frame with a pair of no-out singles by Phil Becraft and Nolan Meis before Nate Yaroch's grounder drove in a run.
"Becraft has come on the last week or so and is really helping us," Ziel said. "He made a few nice running catches in right field and scored twice. That has been a big boost to us at the bottom of the order."
Berg went the distance, pitching a four-hitter in the win. He allowed an unearned run, struck out five and walked one on 93 pitches, including 63 for strikes.
"Aidan was efficient, aggressive and in control," Ziel said. "Just one unearned run scored off Aidan and that should not have scored. The game ended in a crisp one hour and six minutes."
Lake Mills starter Caden Belling allowed three earned on six hits with four strikeouts in six frames in the loss.
The L-Cats (13-11, 6-3) threatened in the fourth when Derek Bruce doubled with one away and Belling followed by drawing a walk. Berg then got Cooper Murphy to fly out and Ben Buchholtz to ground into a fielder's choice to end the frame. A 4-6-3 double play ended Lake Mills' sixth.
Lodi, which is 8-1 in conference, beat Poynette on Tuesday to clinch the Capitol North title outright.
LAKESIDE 3, LAKE MILLS 1
Lake Mills 000 010 0 -- 1 4 0
Lakeside 001 110 x -- 3 6 3
Leading hitters -- LM: Bruce (2B); LL: Berg 2x3 (HR).
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.