LAKE MILLS — Nate Yaroch and Jakub Junker drove in three runs apiece and Lakeside Lutheran’s baseball team salvaged a split in its season series versus Lodi by earning a 12-2 victory in five innings on Thursday at LLHS.

The Warriors (4-2, 1-1 in conference) led 4-0 on a run-scoring single by Yaroch in the second.

