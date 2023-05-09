Jefferson's Tyler Fredrick singles during the third inning of Tuesday's Rock Valley game versus Clinton at Fischer Field. The Eagles won 4-2 and Fredrick pitched six innings of two-hit ball with nine strikeouts to pick up the decision.
JEFFERSON -- Tyler Fredrick added another gem to his collection, tossing six innings of two-hit ball with nine strikeouts to lead Jefferson's baseball team past Clinton 4-2 in Rock Valley action on Senior Day at Fischer Field Tuesday.
The Eagles (13-4, 12-2 in conference) backed Fredrick, who permitted an unearned run and walked one on 78 pitches, with three combined runs in the first three innings. Fredrick retired the first 11 Clinton hitters in order.
After Fredrick struck out the side in the first inning, the Eagles' Tyler Butina was hit by a one-out pitch, stole second and scored from there on a ground ball to right by Aidan Kammer. With two away, Caysen Miller singled to right to extend Jefferson's lead.
Fredrick led off the second inning with a line-shot base knock to right. His courtesy runner Tyler Steinke took second on a balk before crossing the plate on a single by Butina, who along with Gareth Whitstone and Marcus Turley were honored on Senior Day throughout the game.
The Cougars (7-10, 5-8) clawed back in the third when Logan Thill singled in a run with two away. The Eagles got the run right back in the home half of the frame as Brady Vogel scored from third on an errant pickoff throw, which went into the outfield.
A 5-4-3 double play ended the Cougars' fifth inning. Facing Butina in the seventh, Clinton loaded the bases after a single, error and walk all came with two outs. Caleb Williams made it 4-2 by scoring on a passed ball. Butina then struck out Bryce Phillips swinging with the tying run in scoring position to end it.
Clinton starter Owen Heseback allowed four runs on four hits with five strikeouts, no walks in five innings in the loss.
Jefferson remains a game behind Turner in the conference race and tied with McFarland for second place.
The Eagles face Clinton on Friday at ABC Supply Stadium in Beloit at 5 p.m.
