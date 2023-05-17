JEFFERSON — Tyler Butina finished a single shy of the cycle and Jefferson’s baseball team scored its second-most runs of the season by outlasting McFarland 14-11 in Rock Valley action at Fischer Field on Tuesday.
Butina drove in four runs, as did Drew Peterson, who finished 3-for-3 out of the cleanup spot. Caysen Miller added three hits in four at-bats for the Eagles (17-4, 14-2 in conference), who scored in all but one plate appearance en route to extending their win streak to seven games.
“A game like this offensively is what we’ve been working so hard for,” Jefferson baseball coach Greg Fetherston said. “I was happy with our approaches and that we barreled a lot of balls. It wasn’t just one person, which was a huge plus. We’ll build on an offensive game like this. We’ve been a good defensive and pitching team this season.
“This is a good win for the boys and I’m proud of them. It’s a battle and wins aren’t ever easy.”
The Spartans (15-6, 13-3), who drop out of a second-place tie with Jefferson in the RVC standings, struck first with a three-run frame in the first, capitalizing on a pair of errors and a hit batsmen while also tallying a pair of base knocks.
With two outs in the Jefferson first, Aidan Kammer walked and Tyler Fredrick was hit by a pitch. After a double steal put a pair of runners in scoring position, Peterson lined a two-run single into center.
“We gave up three in the first and didn’t panic,” Fetherston said. “That’s back-to-back games we’ve allowed three early runs. Drew had a big two-out hit in the first, which was huge for the team and his confidence as well. I thought he had a good approach tonight.”
The Eagles did more two-out damage in the second as Andrew Altermatt and Butina each lined run-scoring doubles to left. Altermatt’s knock scored two runs and Butina’s pushed the lead to 5-3. The Eagles never trailed from there.
Peterson walked in the third before scoring via error and Tyler Schroedl added a two-out RBI single to make it 8-3.
In the third, Butina greeted McFarland reliever Mason Roe by launching a no-out 3-0 pitch over the 355-foot marker in right-center for a solo blast.
“We were hoping Tyler would get a strike in that spot,” Fetherston said. “We weren’t letting him take. Tyler was able to get through the ball and showcase his power when he gets through a baseball and what he’s capable of doing.
“We have to ride Tyler offensively. When he gets going, that allows others to come in relaxed. Andrew Altermatt at the top of the order is a move we’ve talked about for a while. Tonight we put him in that spot and he took full advantage, showing us and the team what he’s capable of.”
McFarland stayed within striking distance in the fifth as Dadon Gillen tripled down the line in right to score a run. Gillen scored when a fly ball to center off the bat of Kyle Kussow was dropped.
Jefferson added to its lead with a five-run rally in the fifth inning, stringing together five hits. Payton Heard singled and Altermatt walked to put two men aboard for Butina, who tripled to right for his third hit. Kammer followed with a run-scoring single. After Fredrick walked, Peterson’s line-shot triple to left score two runs, pushing the lead to 14-5.
Fredrick, who started and earned the decision, pitched 5 2/3 innings with 10 strikeouts, two walks and allowed six runs (one earned) on five hits before reaching the 100-pitch limit with two men aboard in the sixth.
Reliever Brady Vogel gave up a single to Kussow before getting Adam Stephany to fly out to end the threat.
A pair of singles and a walk loaded the bases with one out for the Spartans in the seventh. Vogel walked Jack Schraml to score a run before Butina entered and surrendered a bases-clearing double to Braylan Roder, which got McFarland within 14-10. The Spartans’ one-out rally continued when Gillen reached on a dropped third strike and Kussow followed with an RBI single.
With men on second and third, Butina fanned Stephany swinging before issuing a five-pitch walk to Nick Cappozzo, who represented the tying run. Butina punched out Aiden Chandre on five pitches to make it final.
“It’s uncharacteristic of us to walk guys,” Fetherston said of the Spartans’ five-run rally in the seventh. “You can’t take anything for granted in this game. They had the tying run at first base there and Butina made some big pitches to get out of the jam and secure the win.”
The Eagles, who improve to 8-1 at Fischer Field this season, committed six errors and made several base running blunders.
“We have a few situational things we have to clean up,” Fetherston said. “We’ll make those plays the next time those things happen. We’ve been a good defensive crew and we practice too hard to let those things happen.”
Jefferson plays at McFarland on Thursday.
“We have five more games to get ready for our tournament run,” Fetherston said. “I love these guys and like the direction we’re headed.”
JEFFERSON 14, MCFARLAND 11
McFarland 300 021 5 — 11 10 2
Jefferson 233 150 x — 14 14 6
Leading hitters — M: Schraml 2x2 (2B), Kussow 2x5, Cappozzo 2x4, Roder (2B), Gillen (3B); J: Butina 3x4 (2B, 3B, HR), A. Altermatt (2B), Peterson 3x3 (3B), Miller 3x4.
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — M: Stephany L; 3-6-8-6-1-2, Roe 1-3-1-1-1-0, Cappozzo 0.2-4-4-4-0-1, Schraml 1-1-1-1-1-1; Steinke 0.1-0-0-0-0-0; J: Fredrick W; 5.2-5-6-1-10-2, Vogel 0.2-3-4-4-0-2, Butina 0.2-2-1-0-3-1.
LAKESIDE 6,
WESTFIELD 3
LAKE MILLS — Winning pitcher Thomas Dwyer had the go-ahead base hit — a two-run single with two outs in the fifth inning — and Lakeside Lutheran’s baseball team beat visiting Westfield 6-3 on Monday.
In the Lakeside third, Tyler Chopp and Nate Yaroch had run-scoring singles to cut the Warriors’ deficit to 3-2.
Lakeside (9-7) tied it in the fourth when Philip Becraft executed a safety squeeze that scored Jack DePrey.
Jakub Junker added a sacrifice fly in the Warriors’ fifth.
Dwyer started and allowed three earned runs on three hits with four strikeouts in six innings to pick up his first varsity victory.
“Thomas came out aggressive and we honestly should have kept Westfield from getting a few runs in the third with better defense,” Lakeside baseball coach Jake Ziel said. “It was cool to see Thomas get the big go-ahead hit. He played a very nice game. Matthew Krueger pitched the seventh to get his first save.”
LAKESIDE 6, WESTFIELD 3
Westfield 003 000 0 — 3 3 1
Lakeside 002 121 x — 6 9 1
Leading hitters — W: Meinke 2x3, Stolpa (2B); LL: Chopp 2x4, DePrey 2x2.
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) — W: Lentz L; 4.2-7-5-5-3-1, Berruecos 1-2-1-1-2-1, Stolpa 0.1-0-0-0-0-0; LL: T. Dwyer W; 6-3-3-3-4-4, Krueger 1-0-0-0-1-1.
