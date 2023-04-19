Jefferson first baseman Tyler Butina tags out Beloit Turner’s Jayce Kurth on a pickoff play during the third inning of Tuesday’s Rock Valley game at Fischer Field. Jefferson catcher Drew Peterson fired down the line to get the inning’s first out. The Eagles fell 6-2.
JEFFERSON — Giving quality teams extra outs is a recipe for disaster.
Turner took advantage of three fifth-inning errors to score five runs en route to topping Jefferson 6-2 at Fischer Field on Tuesday in a matchup of Rock Valley baseball powerhouses.
“We have to play better defense to win these types of games,” Jefferson baseball coach Greg Fetherston said. “Tyler Fredrick pitched very well, but we forced him to pitch too many extra pitches. We didn’t get the big hit we needed, but we’ll learn from this. We get a chance tomorrow to play them down there and have a chance to make adjustments.”
The Trojans, who have won the RVC crown outright the past three seasons and shared the title with the Eagles in 2018, loaded the bases in the fifth in a 1-1 game after a pair of errors by Jefferson third baseman Payton Heard and a bunt single by Konner Giddley.
Eric Halon dug in next and delivered a bases-clearing three-run triple to center on a 3-1 offering from Jefferson starter Tyler Fredrick. Halon scored on a ground out by Will Lauterbach before Mason Hoenig capped the rally with a single to right, pushing the lead to 6-1.
Consecutive one-out singles in the home half of the fifth by Tyler Butina, Fredrick and Drew Peterson loaded the bases. Zach Holland drew a six-pitch walk to score a run. Turner starter Michael Cook struck out Tyler Schroedl looking and got Andrew Altermatt to ground to first to end the threat with minimal damage.
Jefferson managed only a single in the sixth and a walk in the seventh before Giddley came on in relief and recorded a pair of punch outs to end it.
Cook allowed two earned on eight hits, striking out seven against four walks, in 6 1/3 innings to earn the decision.
“Cook’s a great pitcher,” Fetherston said. “He throws any pitch for a strike. I thought we took too many pitches at times and weren’t able to get good swings on his curveball. Credit to him for his ability to locate and mix it up.”
Fredrick tossed 6 2/3 innings before reaching the 100-pitch limit. He permitted six runs (one earned) on eight hits while fanning seven and walking one in the loss.
The Trojans’ Jack Stelter singled home the game’s first run in the third inning, plating Andy Buckley, who reached on a one-out throwing error.
Peterson had an infield hit in the third, scoring Bentley Wagner to make it 1-all.
Cook was tagged out at second to end the fourth on a strong throw from Schroedl in left.
Jefferson drops to 7-1 overall and in conference games while Turner improves to 7-1 overall and in RVC contests.
The conference co-leaders play in Beloit this afternoon with first place at stake.
“I can’t wait to see how we respond,” Fetherston said. “We have guys with experience who need to step up. The guys who have been here a while need to step up and take pressure off the younger guys. We have good players. Results like tonight are part of baseball.
“Tonight we didn’t put it together, but we’ll move forward. If we get the bats going tomorrow, that will alleviate a little bit of the stress some of the guys are feeling.
“Drew will get the ball on Wednesday and we expect a good outing from him. Collectively, we’ll take better at bats and play better defense.”
