WISCONSIN DELLS -- Jefferson's baseball team rode its pitching staff to 8-2 and 7-4 road victories over host Wisconsin Dells in nonconference play on Saturday.
The Eagles' four pitchers on the day combined to strike out 15, walk only five while permitting a total of nine hits.
Drew Peterson got the ball in the first game, fanning nine against one walk in five innings. He allowed two runs (one earned) on four hits in the win, striking out the side in the second and fourth innings. Brady Vogel slammed the door with three strikeouts in two no-hit frames.
With two outs in the first inning, Tyler Butina scored on a wild pitch and Schroedl singled home two runs.
The Chiefs -- on a two-run single by Austin Cunningham -- pulled within a run in the bottom of the frame.
Butina drove in a run on a sacrifice fly in the second while Caysen Miller added a run-scoring single in the third and later scored on a ground out by Zach Holland to make it 6-2. Butina doubled home Peterson in the fourth and scored on a ground ball by Aidan Kammer, extending the margin to 8-2.
In the second game, Kammer started and pitched three innings. He gave up four unearned runs on three hits. Butina entered in relief to earn the victory, pitching four scoreless innings of two-hit ball for the Eagles (16-4).
The Chiefs (7-8) took advantage of a pair of errors en route to pushing across four runs in the third to lead 4-1.
Jefferson clutched up with two outs in the fifth to tie it up. Kammer singled in a pair on a ground ball up the middle and Tyler Fredrick followed with an RBI single.
Holland drew a four-pitch walk to lead off the sixth, advancing to second a sacrifice bunt by Marcus Turley before taking third on Andrew Altermatt's ground out. Tyler Altermatt delivered the go-ahead run on an infield hit, plating Holland. After a Wisconsin Dells error, Butina doubled in two runs on a hit to right.
The Eagles host McFarland on Tuesday.
First game
JEFFERSON 8, WISCONSIN DELLS 2
Jefferson 312 200 0 -- 8 8 2
Wis. Dells 200 000 0 -- 2 4 5
Leading hitters -- J: Butina 2x3 (2B).
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) -- J: Peterson W; 5-4-2-1-9-1, Vogel 2-0-0-0-3-1; WD: Cunningham L; 2-4-6-4-1-1, No. 24 5-4-2-2-0-0.
Second game
JEFFERSON 7, WISCONSIN DELLS 4
Jefferson 001 033 0 -- 7 9 4
Wis. Dells 004 000 0 -- 4 5 1
Leading hitters -- J: Holland 2x3, Butina (2B), A. Altermatt 2x3 (2B); WD: Nevar 2x3.
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) -- J: Kammer 3-3-4-0-2-2, Butina W; 4-2-0-0-1-1; WD: Ersland L; 5.2-97-5-0-2, Buck 1.1-0-0-0-0-0.
BLUEJAYS SWEEP TOMAHAWK
JOHNSON CREEK - With 4-0 and 10-0 wins over Tomahawk on Saturday, Johnson Creek's baseball team improved to 14-3 on the season.
Ian Heald had three hits in the first game. Aiden Smith went the distance to earn the decision and struck out six.
Dugg Hartwig tossed a one-hit shutout with six strikeouts in the second game. Taylor Joseph hit a home run and a double and drove in three runs.
Game 1
JOHNSON CREEK 4, TOMAHAWK 0
Tomahawk 000 000 0 - 0 2 3
Johnson Creek 001 000 3 - 4 10 0
Leading hitters - T (Jablonski 2x2, 2B (2), JC (Heald 3x3)
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) - T (Albrecht L 4-7-10-7-4-4), JC (Smith W 5-2-0-0-6-2)
Game 2
JOHNSON CREEK 10, TOMAHAWK 0
Tomahawk 000 000 - 0 1 3
Johnson Creek 131 032 - 10 10 1
Leading hitters - JC (Joseph 2x4, 2B, HR, Herman 2x4, Bredlow 2x4, Smith 2x3, 2B)
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) - T (D. Tollefson L 2-5-4-3-2-4, Pearson 2-3-1-1-1-1, Larson 1.2-2-5-4-3-1), JC (Hartwig W 5-1-0-0-6-1)
L-CATS 1-1 AT EDGERTON
EDGERTON -- Lake Mills' baseball team lost to Delavan-Darien 8-2 in nine innings and beat Stoughton 14-8 at the Edgerton quadrangular on Saturday.
The Comets pushed across six runs on six hits in the ninth inning, scoring the go-ahead runs on Nathan Huff's one-out single.
Brody Henderson and Derek Bruce had run-scoring singles in the Lake Mills fifth to make it 2-all.
Bruce doubled with one away in the eighth and his pinch runner James Hafenstein was stranded at third for the L-Cats, who also left the bases loaded in the ninth.
Eddy Eveland started for Lake Mills, allowing two earned on three hits with five strikeouts in three frames. Payton Klettke then worked 5 2/3 innings before running into trouble in the ninth to take the loss, surrendering six earned on eight hits with three strikeouts.
The L-Cats (13-10) scored in all but one of their at-bats versus the Vikings, who cut a hefty deficit to 12-8 with eight runs in the fifth inning.
Jack Vogel singled in a run in the second and Ty Schaefer, who drove in five runs, added a two-run single. Blaise Buechel and Wyatt Werner contributed RBI hits in the third which made it 7-0. Vogel, Brody Henderson and Schaefer all added RBI singles in the fourth, extending the lead to 12-0. Henderson went 3 of 4.
Starter Hunter Frohamder pitched 4 2/3 innings to earn the decision.
DELAVAN-DARIEN 8, LAKE MILLS 2 (9)
Delavan-Darien 002 000 006 -- 8 11 0
Lake Mills 000 020 000 -- 2 11 0
Leading hitters -- D-D: N. Huff 2x5 (2B), Hoeton 3x5, D'Grady 2x4 (2B); LM: Henderson 2x5, Schaefer 2x5, Bruce 3x4 (2B), Buchholtz 2x4.
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) -- D-D: D'Grady 7.1-9-2-2-5-0, Mansfield W; 1.2-2-0-0-2-0; LM: Eveland 3-3-2-2-5-5, Klettke L; 5.2-8-6-6-3-2, Frohmader 0.1-0-0-0-1-0.
LAKE MILLS 14, STOUGHTON 8
Stoughton 000 080 0 -- 8 9 0
Lake Mills 133 520 x -- 14 14 4
Leading hitters -- S: No. 17 2x2 (2 2B), Muchka 2x4 (2B); LM: Henderson 3x4 (2B), Schaefer 2x4, Murphy 2x3, Vogel 2x3, Buechel (2B).
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) -- S: Bailey L; 3-9-7-7-3-2, No. 8 0.2-5-5-5-0-1, No. 17 0.1-0-2-2-0-2, Westerberg 2-0-0-0-0-1; LM: Frohmader W; 4.2-7-6-6-1-3, Vogel 0.0-1-2-2-0-0, Buechel 2.1-1-0-0-1-2.
WARRIORS 0-2 AT WISCO
WAUWATOSA -- Lakeside was no-hit by seventh-ranked Wisconsin Lutheran in a 2-0 loss and also fell to fourth-ranked Kettle Moraine Lutheran 8-2 at Wisconsin Lutheran College on Saturday.
Vikings starter Henry Szymanski worked five-plus innings with five strikeouts and five walks before turning it over to Logan Abramowski, who capped the combined no-hitter by punching out four while recording the game's final six outs.
Lakeside had runners on first and second with no outs in the sixth trailing 1-0 before Abramowski entered and struck out the side on 11 pitches.
Lakeside starter Jakub Junker pitched 5 1/3 innings with four strikeouts, allowing a run on three hits in the loss.
Versus the Chargers, the Warriors cut their four-run deficit in half on a two-out, two-run single by Nolan Meis in the fourth.
KML used four run-scoring singles to lead 8-2 after five innings.
Meis, Nate Yaroch and Hayden Schoenherr had two hits apiece for the Warriors (8-7).
WIS. LUTHERAN 2, LAKESIDE 0
Wis. Lutheran 001 000 1 -- 2 4 0
Lakeside 000 000 0 -- 0 0 1
Leading hitters -- WL: Raabe (2B), Abramowski (2B)
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) -- LL: Junker L; 5.1-3-1-1-2-4, Berg 1.2-1-1-1-0-2; WL: Szymanski W; 5-0-0-0-5-5, Abramowski 2-0-0-0-0-4.
KETTLE MORAINE LUTH. 8, LAKESIDE 2
Lakeside 000 200 0 -- 2 7 3
KML 112 040 x -- 8 8 0
Leading hitters -- LL: Meis 2x3, Yaroch 2x4, Schoenherr 2x3; KML: Stern 3x4 (2B), Abitz (2B).
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) -- LL: Becraft L; 4.1-5-6-3-4-1, T. Dwyer 0.2-3-2-2-2-1, Berg 1-0-0-0-0-1; KML: Biondich W; 3.2-4-2-2-4-5, Rau 2.1-3-0-0-0-3; No. 8 1-0-0-0-0-0.
KENOSHA ST. JOE'S 16, WATERLOO 5
WATERLOO - Kenosha St. Joseph's racked up 18 hits including 10 extra-base knocks in a 16-5 rout of Waterloo on Saturday at Fireman's Park.
Cooper Setz had three hits for Waterloo (5-12). The Pirates host New Glarus on Tuesday.
KENOSHA ST. JOE'S 16, WATERLOO 5
St. Joseph 000 423 7 - 16 18 1
Waterloo 200 000 3 - 5 11 2
Leading hitters - K (Davidson 3x5, 2B (3), Visconti 4x4, 2B, McTernan 2B, D.Santarelli 2x4, T. Santarelli 3x4, 2B (2) , Kenesie HR, Schuler HR, Love HR), W (Firari 2B, Setz 3x4, 2B, Hush 2x3, 2B, Haseleu 2x3)
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) - KSJ (Kenesie W 6-9-3-3-3-1, D. Santarelli 1-2-2-2-1-1), W (Lauersdorf L 3.2-7-4-4-1-2, Aubart 1.2-4-5-3-0-2, Tschanz 1.2-7-7-5-1-1)
