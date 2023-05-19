Lake Mills’ Caden Belling rounds third base after hitting a solo home run to center field during the sixth inning of Thursday’s Capitol North game versus Lakeside Lutheran at Campus Field. The L-Cats won 4-3 and Belling had three hits and three RBIs.
LAKE MILLS — Eddy Eveland struck out 10 in six effective innings, Caden Belling had three hits including a home run and Lake Mills’ baseball team capped off Capitol North play by defeating Lakeside Lutheran 4-3 at Campus Field on Thursday.
Jakub Junker launched a 3-2 Eveland curveball out to dead center for a two-run shot with two outs in the first inning.
Lake Mills (14-11, 7-3 in conference) punched back in its half of the inning, scoring runs on RBI singles by Belling, who was 3-for-3 and drove in three runs, and Ben Buchholtz to tie it up.
Brody Henderson reached via error to open the Lake Mills third. With two outs, Belling drove him in on a line-shot single to center.
Belling led off the sixth by sending a 1-0 offering from Lakeside starter Nolan Meis to straight-away center field, extending the L-Cats’ lead to 4-2.
“When you have a pitcher in Meis who did a good job locating, when you see a guy a third time you know the consistent thing he’s doing in his pitches,” Lake Mills baseball coach Adam Hosey said. “Caden knew he was bringing a fastball in that spot.
“Coming off our tough Lodi week, we’ve been hunting for our pitch and working on our approach. Caden has really been squaring the ball up in practice. Today was the day when he got the barrel where he wanted it. He’s always locked in and ready for us.
“Going into the bottom of the sixth, we said we had one run on these guys, but we knew we’d need another.”
Hunter Frohmader relieved Eveland and worked the seventh inning. Frohamder punched out Philip Becraft looking before getting Meis to pop out on the infield. Tyler Chopp was then hit with a two-out pitch to give the Warriors life.
Nate Yaroch lined a double to center, scoring Chopp from first, to make it 4-3. Frohmader then got Junker to ground out to Belling at third to end it.
Eveland allowed two unearned runs on four hits, walking two, to earn the victory.
“Eveland pitched well,” Lakeside baseball coach Jake Ziel said. “He’s definitely one of the top pitchers in the league and in the area and he proved that tonight. We hit the ball at times, but he was able to get big strikeouts when he needed to. He was terrific in those moments where we had guys on base.”
Meis took the loss, allowing four runs (three earned) on seven hits with five strikeouts, one walk in six frames for the Warriors (10-8, 6-4).
“Nolan pitched well and kept us in the game,” Ziel said. “We needed to do a better job of supporting him defensively. When you play good teams and give them five or six outs in an inning, eventually that will catch up to you. Nolan threw a few too many pitches today because we couldn’t make outs of outs.”
Belling and Eveland were among the seniors honored on Senior Night.
“Eddy was picking up guys after a few errors we made in the field,” Hosey said. “He was pushing the confidence and having confidence in the guys around him to get the runs we needed. Eddy pumps the strike zone and doesn’t get worried about having runners on. Eddy pitching like this — with 10 strikeouts on Senior Night — is very deserving.”
Lodi won the Capitol North outright with a 9-1 mark, followed by Lake Mills in second and Lakeside in third.
“This was a game we wanted to use to slingshot ourselves into the postseason,” Hosey said. “Games like we had with Lakeside this week felt like playoff baseball.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.