Watertown’s boys basketball program spent the first half of the season learning how to compete.
Now, the Goslings just need to learn how to close out an opponent.
A productive homestead which saw Watertown lose by razor-thin margins twice during the week continued on Saturday, with the Goslings building a seven-point lead over Baraboo with less than two minutes remaining.
The Thunderbirds managed to wriggle off the hook, closing the game on an 11-3 run over the final 1:43 to pull out a 70-69 victory at WHS.
Baraboo (6-7, 2-5 Badger West) maintained slim leads in the first half over Watertown (1-12, 0-7 Badger East). The Goslings briefly tied the game at 24-24 on senior guard Caleb Winkelman’s drive to the basket with less than four minutes to go in the half, but each time they had the ball with a chance to take the lead, a missed shot or a turnover allowed the T-Birds to score in transition.
Winkelman struck again with a buzzer-beating 3-pointer to trim Baraboo’s seven-point lead to four at the break.
Watertown finally grabbed a lead on sophomore guard Brett Schwefel’s 3-pointer with 15:42 left in regulation, and the lead seesawed from there. The Goslings appeared to take the game over from the nine minute mark, scoring seven of the next eight points to turn a 47-46 lead into a 54-47 advantage.
Winkelman scored the last of his seven points on a jumper, sophomore guard Calvin Hurtgen buried a 3 and senior forward Ethan Johnson scored in transition to put Watertown ahead 54-47 with 7:35 remaining.
Baraboo 6-foot-8 junior forward Ross Liegel made sure his team hung around. He scored 12 of his game-high 20 points in the second half by getting to the basket at will. His putback off a missed free throw trimmed Watertown’s lead to 61-58 with 3:11 to play.
The Goslings answered with a 3 by Jacob Hurtgen and a score through contact by Schwefel, extending Watertown’s lead to 66-59 with 1:43 to go. But the Thunderbirds reeled off 11 straight points from there, thanks in part to a pair of steals and an unforced turnover when the Goslings were attempting to break full court pressure.
Liegel tied the game with the last of his points with 54 seconds left, and sophomore guard Alex Hannagan put Baraboo in front for good with a steal and layup with 33 seconds left.
After Watertown sophomore guard Cameron Kranz missed in the lane, Baraboo junior guard Toby LeFevre hit both free throws to finish the game with 17 points and give the T-Birds a 70-66 lead with 12.9 seconds left. Calvin Hurtgen hit a 3 from the corner with four-tenths of a second remaining, but Baraboo successfully completed a long inbounds pass to kill the clock.
Baraboo was a little stronger on the glass and did a better job getting to the line (17-of-29, compared to 8-of-14 for Watertown).
“We just have to learn from it and move on,” Watertown boys basketball coach Chad Hayes said. “We had them today and just didn’t finish.”
Schwefel led Watertown with 16 points. Jacob Hurtgen added 11 and Calvin Hurtgen added nine.
Watertown continues its homestead with a game against Oconomowoc on Monday.
JV, JV2 teams win: Watertown’s junior varsity won 56-52. Eliot Roethle led the Goslings with 19 points. Gavin Stivarius added 10 and Jackson Huebner added nine. Watertown’s JV2 team won 49-48. Kaedyn Holden led Watertown with 14 point. Xavier Vik added 11. Maximos Olivos and Hayden Doede each added nine.
BARABOO 70, WATERTOWN 69
Baraboo 38 32 — 70
Watertown 34 35 — 69
Baraboo (fg ft-fta tp) — Zittlow 2 2-2. 7 Hannagan 1 0-0 2, Mistele 5 5-6 16, LeFevre 5 5-10 17, Liegel 9 2-5 20, Vittengl 1 0-0 3, Pelland 1 3-6 5 Totals 24 17-29 70
Watertown (fg ft-fta tp) — Schwefel 5 5-6 16, Kranz 3 0-1 7, J. Hurtgen 4 0-0 11, Cal. Hurtgen 3 0-0 9, Roethle 1 2-2 4, Schmidt 3 0-4 6, Winkelman 3 0-0 7, Johnson 4 1-1 9 Totals 26 8-14 69
Three-point goals — B (Zittlow, Mistele, LeFevre, Vittengl), W (Schwefel, Krank, J. Hurtgen 3, Cal. Hurtgen 3, Winkelman)
Total fouls — B 18, W 21
Fouled out — B (Vittengl)
