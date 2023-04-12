Baraboo scored three unearned runs on two errors and pulled out a 6-4 victory over Watertown’s baseball team on Tuesday at Washington Park.
Watertown (2-2) trailed 1-0 after three innings, but rallied to take a 2-1 lead in the fourth. Jake Hurtgen led off with a double to left and scored on another RBI double to left by Caleb Hinkes, who later advanced to third on a wild pitch. Ralph Haumschild drew a two-out walk and Brady Schauer hit an RBI single to left.
Baraboo (2-2) retook the lead for good with three runs in the fifth. T-Birds pitcher Drew Mistele led off with a ground ball single to left, Hudson Turner and Burke Schweda drew one-out walks and Mistele scored on a wild pitch to tie the game.
That was all for Watertown starter Eliott Roethle, who allowed three runs (two earned) on two hits with nine strikeouts and three walks over 4 1/3 innings.
Jake Hurtgen relieved Roethle and gave up a two-out, two-run single to center by freshman Peyton Poker.
Watertown got one run back in the home half of the fifth when Jake Hurtgen and Nate Walter drew walks and Hurtgen scored when Gideon Vana reached on an error.
Baraboo scored two insurance runs in the sixth after dropped fly ball in the outfield. The Goslings rallied once more in the bottom of the sixth when Schauer drew a leadoff walk and scored on Cal Hurtgen’s line drive single to right. Baraboo reliever Talan Pichler got the T-Birds out of the sixth with no further damage, then worked his way out of a bases loaded jam in the seventh to earn the save.
“We had opportunities and did some good things in all facets,” Watertown baseball coach Andy Cashin said. “They had more timely hitting in big situations and played a solid seven innings.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.