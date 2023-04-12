Jayden Ninmann
Watertown second baseman Jayden Ninmann tags out Baraboo’s Luke Schweda in a rundown during a baseball game on Tuesday at Washington Park. Baraboo won 6-4.

 Kevin Wilson

Baraboo scored three unearned runs on two errors and pulled out a 6-4 victory over Watertown’s baseball team on Tuesday at Washington Park.

Watertown (2-2) trailed 1-0 after three innings, but rallied to take a 2-1 lead in the fourth. Jake Hurtgen led off with a double to left and scored on another RBI double to left by Caleb Hinkes, who later advanced to third on a wild pitch. Ralph Haumschild drew a two-out walk and Brady Schauer hit an RBI single to left.

