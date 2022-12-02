WATERLOO—Brenna Huebner scored 16 points to lead four players in double figures for Waterloo’s girls basketball team in a 62-46 win over Parkview on Thursday.

Ava Jaehnke scored 13 points and Julia Asia and Tess Blundell added 11 each for the Pirates, who improved to 2-1. Waterloo hosts Poynette on Tuesday.

