HUSTISFORD — Junior quarterback Carter Schwartz threw a touchdown pass and ran for a score in Horicon/Hustisford’s 36-16 Eastern Suburban Conference win over Dodgeland on Friday at Hustisford High School.
Horicon/Hustisford (3-5, 3-3 in conference) scored the game’s opening points with just over eight minutes left in the first quarter when Schwartz hit Landon Hintz for a 59-yard TD pass. The Marshfalcons took a 21-0 lead into halftime as Alex Davis ran it in from 26 yards out and Schwartz scored on a 2-yard TD run.
In the third quarter, Husticon built a 35-0 lead on rushing scores of 52 yards by Payton Vincent and 18 by AJ Bushkie.
The Marshfalcons had a balanced rushing attack. Isaac Howard carried four times for 58 yards. Vincent had two carries for 56 yards. Davis rushed three times for 45 yards. Schwartz completed three passes for 83 yards.
"Great win tonight,” Horicon/Hustisford football coach Shannon Mueller said. "Our team played awesome. We were just totally complete. Our line blocked well. Our receivers blocked well. We had four different backs carry the ball and pick up yards. We completed a few passes. Everything was executed very well.
“On defense, we did our job. The line fired off the ball and let our backers flow. Korben McKenzie played a hell of a game at nose. He pushed down on the center right away and we had several forced fumbles on the quarterback exchange (from center). We saw that on film with them. I think intense pressure helps push that."
Dodgeland (0-8, 0-6) scored both of its touchdowns in the fourth quarter. Landon Roy had a 9-yard TD run and Zander Dezarn busted off an 87-yard run for a score.
Nathan Johnson led the Trojans on the ground with 26 carries for 112 yards.
Horicon/Hustisford travels to Waterloo next Friday needing a win in order to become playoff eligible.
Waterloo enters the game 6-2 and 4-2 after a playoff-clinching 12-6 win over Clinton. Junior quarterback Cal Hush had 1,220 passing yards for the Pirates. Junior Dakota Sturgill (300 yards rushing) and senior Rick Ugorji (295 yards rushing) are the lead running backs. Junior Benny Marshall has 535 yards receiving.
“If we win, we’re playoff eligible,” Mueller said. “That’s our goal for the week. Hopefully, we can have a great week of practice and we’ll see what happens."
Dodgeland hosts Palmyra-Eagle on Friday to close out the season.
HORICON/HUSTISFORD 35, DODGELAND 16
Dodgeland 0 0 0 — 16
Husticon 7 14 14 0 — 35
First Quarter
HH — Hintz 59 pass from Schwartz (Bischoff kick)
Second Quarter
HH — Davis 26 run (Bischoff kick)
HH — Schwartz 2 run (Bischoff kick)
Third Quarter
HH — Vincent 52 run (Bischoff kick)
HH — Bushkie 18 run (Bischoff kick)
Fourth Quarter
D — Roy 9 run (Tredeau run)
D — Dezarn 87 run (Johnson run)
Team statistics — First downs, D 13, HH 15 By rush: D 12, HH 10. By pass: D 0, HH 3. By Penalty: D 1, HH 2. Total offense: D 242, HH 293. Rushing: D 47-242, HH 19-210. Passing: D 0, HH 83 Fumbles-lost D 0-0, HH 0-0. Penalties: D 4-35, HH 1-15
Individual statistics — Rushing: D Johnson 26-112, Dezarn 2-81, Roy 9-39. HH Howard 4-58, Vincent 2-56, Davis 3-34. Passing (comp.-att.int.) — D Wagner 0-3-0, HH Schwartz 3-8-0. Receiving: HH, Hintz 1-59, Streiff 1-13, Fraze 1-11
