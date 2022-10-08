HUSTISFORD — Junior quarterback Carter Schwartz threw a touchdown pass and ran for a score in Horicon/Hustisford’s 36-16 Eastern Suburban Conference win over Dodgeland on Friday at Hustisford High School.

Horicon/Hustisford (3-5, 3-3 in conference) scored the game’s opening points with just over eight minutes left in the first quarter when Schwartz hit Landon Hintz for a 59-yard TD pass. The Marshfalcons took a 21-0 lead into halftime as Alex Davis ran it in from 26 yards out and Schwartz scored on a 2-yard TD run.

Load comments