Alyx Johnson battled, but didn’t have her best outing.
The Watertown sophomore pitcher would have needed that to match Milton junior Gwen Baker.
Baker struck out 13 as part of a perfect game, allowing Milton’s softball team to remain perfect in the Badger East with a 4-0 victory over Watertown on Wednesday at Brandt-Quirk Park.
Milton (15-1, 10-0 in conference) scored single runs in the first and fifth innings, then iced the game with a two-run rally in the seventh to hand Watertown (12-2, 7-1) its first league loss of the season.
Baker, a Butler recruit with long levers and superior velocity, allowed only a few balls to be hit out of the infield. Her sister — right fielder Molly Baker — made the play on two of them, including a running catch in foul territory on a drive by Watertown junior catcher Drew Hinrichs to end the game.
“She’s the real deal,” Watertown softball coach Patty Jansen said. “We knew it was going to be a battle from the beginning. We tried to make adjustments in the middle, but we just were not ready to do it. We knew what we were facing, and knew coming in what we had to do. She’s good.”
The Red Hawks spotted their ace an early lead when designated player Jenna Benash led off the game with a double to right and scored on Julia Wolf’s two-out RBI single to center.
In the fifth, Milton first baseman Trinity Harris drew a one-out walk and pinch runner Layla Severance advanced to second on a passed ball. Benash extended the rally with a two-out walk and left fielder Lynden Briggs drove in Severance with a base hit to center.
Harris kickstarted the final rally in the seventh when she was hit by a pitch. Ella Knoble sacrificed her over to second and Benash followed with a single to right to put runners on the corner. Briggs drove in Harris with her second RBI single of the game and Gwen Baker’s RBI double to right capped the rally.
“We (walked and) hit batters who ended up getting on where we had to play defense,” Jansen said. “It’s what we’ve done all year, is find a lucky hit. That’s the way the ball bounces.”
Watertown continues a huge week today, hosting Beaver Dam at 5 p.m. The two teams play again on Friday in Beaver Dam.
“We can’t die on this hill,” Jansen said. “We’ve got two games to get ready for this week to try to face (Milton) again.”
Milton 100 010 2 — 4 6 0
Watertown 000 000 0 — 0 0 0
WP: G. Baker
LP: Johnson
Milton (ab-r-h-rbi) — Benash 2-2-2-0, Briggs 3-0-2-2, G. Baker 4-0-1-1, Wolf 3-0-1-1, Reed 3-0-0-0, M. Baker 3-0-0-0, Marquardt 3-0-0-0, Harris 1-1-0-0, Severance 0-1-0-0, Knoble 2-0-0-0, Whitehead 0-0-0-0 Totals 24-4-6-4
Watertown (ab-r-h-rbi) — Craig-Snell 3-0-0-0, Peplinski 3-0-0-0, Hinrichs 3-0-0-0, Johnson 2-0-0-0, Walsh 2-0-0-0, Howlett 2-0-0-0, Rhodes 2-0-0-0, Edyvean 2-0-0-0, Novotny 2-0-0-0 Totals 21-0-0-0
2B — M (G. Baker, Benash)
Pitching — HO: G. Baker (M) 0 in 7, Johnson (W) 6 in 7. R: G. Baker (M) 0, Johnson (W) 4. SO: G. Baker (M) 13, Johnson (W) 6. BB: G. Baker (M) 0, Johnson (W) 3
