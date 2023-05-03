Watertown shortstop Caleb Hinkes slaps a late tag on Monona Grove’s Mac Vesperman on a pickoff attempt in the first inning of a Badger East baseball game on Tuesday at Washington Park. Monona Grove won 5-1.
Watertown’s baseball team dropped its third straight with a 5-1 Badger East loss to Monona Grove on Tuesday at Washington Park.
Monona Grove starter Kaden Connor scattered seven hits over 4 1/3 innings and earned the decision, allowing one run with six strikeouts and two walks.
Nick Guidici hit an RBI single in the top of the first inning and Jackson Hewitt hit a two-run single in the third inning, giving Monona Grove (13-3, 10-1 in conference) a 3-0 lead.
Watertown (9-6, 7-4) got on the board with a run in the fourth. Starting pitcher Eliot Roethle drew a leadoff walk and courtesy runner Ralph Haumschild scored on Landon Fendt’s base hit to left.
The Silver Eagles scored two insurance runs off reliever Jake Hurtgen in the seventh. Hewitt and John Bittner went on a double steal and both scored on the play on a throwing error.
“We didn’t play at a high level tonight when we had to against a solid opponent,” Watertown baseball coach Andy Cashin said. “We still had some opportunities to tie it or go ahead, but it wasn’t our night. We’ve got to get right back at it tomorrow.”
