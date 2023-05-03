Caleb Hinkes
Watertown shortstop Caleb Hinkes slaps a late tag on Monona Grove’s Mac Vesperman on a pickoff attempt in the first inning of a Badger East baseball game on Tuesday at Washington Park. Monona Grove won 5-1.

 Kevin Wilson

Watertown’s baseball team dropped its third straight with a 5-1 Badger East loss to Monona Grove on Tuesday at Washington Park.

Monona Grove starter Kaden Connor scattered seven hits over 4 1/3 innings and earned the decision, allowing one run with six strikeouts and two walks.

