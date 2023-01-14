Eagles win in OT

CLINTON -- Senior forward/center Ayianna Johnson scored 24 points and dished out a crucial assist late in regulation, helping send Jefferson's girls basketball team past host Clinton 62-58 in overtime on Friday in Rock Valley play.

The Eagles (6-8, 5-5 in conference) trailed 51-49 with five seconds to go in regulation. Out of a timeout, Jefferson sophomore forward Ashlyn Enke passed it to Johnson at midcourt. After several dribbles, Johnson fed fellow post Allie Hesse, a junior, for the tying basket right at the buzzer.

