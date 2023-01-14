CLINTON -- Senior forward/center Ayianna Johnson scored 24 points and dished out a crucial assist late in regulation, helping send Jefferson's girls basketball team past host Clinton 62-58 in overtime on Friday in Rock Valley play.
The Eagles (6-8, 5-5 in conference) trailed 51-49 with five seconds to go in regulation. Out of a timeout, Jefferson sophomore forward Ashlyn Enke passed it to Johnson at midcourt. After several dribbles, Johnson fed fellow post Allie Hesse, a junior, for the tying basket right at the buzzer.
In overtime, Jefferson got two baskets apiece from sophomore forward Bre Mengel and Johnson and never trailed. Sophomore guard Aeryn Messmann, who added seven points, went 5 of 6 at the free throw line in the second half and overtime. Senior guard Shelby Kaus also hit a pair of big free throws late in regulation.
"We managed to get a couple steals and played tough defense on Jayden Nortier in overtime," Jefferson girls basketball coach Dena Smith said. "We tried to get her to give the ball up. We had a couple blocked shots and they had a couple misses. Every time we had the ball in overtime, we managed to score."
Junior forward Libby Krause scored 11 for Jefferson, including seven in the first half. Johnson contributed the Eagles' other 18 first-half points.
"Proud of the way they kept fighting," Smith said. "We continued to fight on defense and came together as a team to play good team defense. We're also coming together as a team on offense. I'm proud as a team the way we're coming together."
The lead changed hands regularly in this one with both sides exchanging four to six point advantages.
Jayden Nortier led Clinton (6-7, 4-6) with 17 points and Naleah Bobolz added 15, including four 3s.
The Eagles play at conference-leader McFarland on Thursday.
