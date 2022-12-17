Falcons outlast Wayland

HUSTISFORD — Senior forward Autumn Kuehl scored a career-high 32 points to go with seven rebounds as Hustisford’s girls basketball team got past Wayland Academy 61-58 in a Trailways East game on Friday.

Hustisford (4-3, 3-1 in conference) trailed by two points at halftime and by as much as 10 in the second half, but rallied to take a late lead and sealed it with free throws down the stretch.

Load comments