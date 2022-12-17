HUSTISFORD — Senior forward Autumn Kuehl scored a career-high 32 points to go with seven rebounds as Hustisford’s girls basketball team got past Wayland Academy 61-58 in a Trailways East game on Friday.
Hustisford (4-3, 3-1 in conference) trailed by two points at halftime and by as much as 10 in the second half, but rallied to take a late lead and sealed it with free throws down the stretch.
Wayland (4-5, 2-3) was led by Montse Murillo with 24 points and Lucia McGuinness with 19.
"They are improved this year,” Hustisford girls basketball coach Jason Hildebrandt said. “We worked the ball inside and were also passing it out. Other girls were taking shots, too, which brought their defense out. Their two tall girls were in foul trouble. That helped us out. (McGuinness) fouled out with about five minutes left.”
Kuehl scored 21 of her points in the first half. Tia Hildebrandt added 15 points and three assists. Chellie Hildebrandt added six points, six rebounds and four assists. Maddie Maas added 10 rebounds. Riley Becker had three assists. Izzy Burback added six points.
“Izzy had a nice game,” coach Hildebrandt said. “She gave us another option. She played good quality minutes and she's a good defender for us."
Hustisford travels to play Cambria-Friesland on Thursday at 6 p.m.
