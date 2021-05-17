NEOSHO — Four Clyman pitchers combined on a three-hitter over ten innings, but they also hit eight batters.
Neosho gladly took the bruises and made the free passes hurt. The Rockets rallied with single runs in the eighth and tenth innings to pull out a 2-1 Rock River League victory over the Clyman Canners on Sunday at Village Park.
Clyman (2-1) took a 1-0 lead in the top of the third inning when Nick Schmitt hit a one-out double off Neosho starter Brad Wittnebel and scored on Dave McFarland’s RBI single to right.
Canners ace Nick Klavekoske was masterful through seven innings, scattering three hits while striking out 13. Neosho put the tying run 90 feet away in the sixth and seventh innings. Each time, Klavekoske got out of the jam with back-to-back strikeouts.
But the Rockets took advantage of control issues by Clyman’s relievers to pull out the win.
Drew Slade relieved Klavekoske in the eighth and gave up four free passes. Jacob Bickert was hit by a pitch, Brandon Egnarski walked and Austin Gellar was hit by a pitch to load the bases for Brent Young, who was also hit by a pitch to tie the game.
Tony Schmitt relieved Slade and escaped further damage with a double play and a flyout, then worked around a one-out walk in the bottom of the ninth.
Wittnebel went seven innings for Neosho, allowing one earned run on six hits with seven strikeouts and one intentional walk.
Derek Rothwell earned the win in relief in his final appearance for the Rockets this season. He is set to return to play for Lodi’s Home Talent team, which hasn’t played since 2019 due to the pandemic.
Rothwell retired six of the first seven batters he faced, then pitched out a jam in the top of the tenth.
Tony Schmitt reached on an error with two outs, and Josh Oswald was intentionally walked for the second time in the game. Rothwell hit McFarland with a pitch to load the bases for Klavekoske, who lined a payoff pitch right back to Rothwell for the third out.
In the bottom of the inning, the Rockets scored the winning run without a hit.
Reliever John Elgersma hit Egnarski with a pitch to lead things off. Austin Gellar sacrificed him over and Egnarski advanced to third on Young’s groundout. From there, Robby Proehl drew a walk and Matt Beyer was hit by a pitch to load the bases. The game ended when Elgersma hit Travis Wessels with a pitch.
Neosho improved to 3-0 while Clyman slipped to 2-1.
NEOSHO 2, CLYMAN 1 (10)
Clyman 001 000 000 0 — 1 6 0
Neosho 000 000 010 1 — 2 3 1
WP: Rothwell
LP: Elgersma
Clyman (ab-r-h-rbi) — N. Schmitt 5-1-1-0, T. Schmitt 4-0-0-0, Oswald 3-0-1-0, McFarland 3-0-1-1, Klavekoske 5-0-0-0, Behm 4-0-0-0, Braunschweig 4-0-2-0, Jake 4-0-1-0, Davis 3-0-0-0, Elgersma 1-0-0-0 Totals 36-1-6-1
Neosho (ab-r-h-rbi) — Egnarski 2-1-1-0, Gellar 3-0-0-0, Young 4-0-0-1, Proehl 4-0-0-0, Beyer 3-0-1-0, Wessels 4-0-0-1, Brewer 3-0-1-0, Karplenia 2-0-0-0, Savana 2-0-0-0, Bickert 3-1-0-0 Totals 30-2-3-2
2B — C (N. Schmitt), N (Egnarski)
Pitching — HO: Klavekoske (C) 3 in 7, Slade (C) 0 in 0.0, T. Schmitt (C) 0 in 1.2, Elgersma (C) 0 in 0.2, Wittnebel (N) 6 in 7, Rothwell (N) 0 in 3. R: Klavekoske (C) 0, Slade (C) 1, T. Schmitt (C) 0, Elgersma (C) 1, Wittnebel (N) 1, Rothwell (N) 0. SO: Klavekoske (C) 13, Slade (C) 0, T. Schmitt (C) 1, Elgersma (C) 0, Wittnebel (N) 7, Rothwell (N) 3. BB: Klavekoske (C) 0, Slade (C) 1, T. Schmitt (C) 1, Elgermsa (C) 1, Wittnebel (N) 1, Rothwell (N) 2,
