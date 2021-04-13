JEFFERSON — Senior forward Aaron Heine scored a pair of goals and Cristofer Loyo scored the other goal as Jefferson’s boys soccer team rallied to defeat Whitewater 3-2 on Monday.
Whitewater played with a strong headwind at its back in the first half and took a 1-0 lead at the 19-minute mark when a Jefferson defender missed on a clearance attempt, resulting in an own goal.
Playing with the wind in the second half, the Eagles picked up their attack and scored three unanswered goals. Heine scored the equalizer at 51 minutes off an assist from Brock Pinnow. Loyo scored the go-ahead goal seven minutes later on an assist from Raul Perez. Heine notched an unassisted insurance goal at 62 minutes.
That insurance score proved to be the game-winner. Whitewater drew within one on a penalty kick by Victor Hernandez at the 65-minute mark, but the Eagles held on from there to improve to 2-2-1 (1-1-0 in conference).
“We started very slow in the first half, made a few mistakes and one bad clearance on defense cost us a goal, but in the second half finally we started to make things happen, especially in the middle,” Jefferson boys soccer coach Samuel El-Beri said.
“Our defense played very well also and they kept us in the game. Whitewater came back and they score a penalty kick but we stayed strong and we finished the game with few shots on goal.”
Alexis Gayton made six saves for Whitewater (0-6-0, 0-3-0).
Dylan Schroedl made five saves for the Eagles, who host Evansville on Thursday at 6:45 p.m.
JEFFERSON 3, WHITEWATER 2
Whitewater 1 1 — 2
Jefferson 0 3 — 3
Goals
W — Own goal 19:00
J — Heine (Pinnow) 51:00
J — Loyo (Perez) 58:00
J — Heine 62:00
J — Hernandez 65:00
Saves — W (Gayton 6, Schroedl 5)
