Baseball: Hornets get past Bluejays, KML downs H-D Kevin Wilson Kevin Wilson Author email May 2, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save JOHNSON CREEK — Two Markesan pitchers limited Johnson’s lineup to just three hits as the visiting Hornets beat the Bluejays 5-2 on Monday.Logan Sullivan and Dylan Bredlow each had a hit and scored a run for the Bluejays. Taylor Joseph took the loss in relief.Johnson Creek (9-2) travels to face Deerfield today.MARKESAN 5, JOHNSON CREEK 2Markesan 010 103 0 — 5 3 1Johnson Creek 101 000 0 — 2 3 2WP: QuadeLP: JosephPitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — M (Quade 5-2-2-0-3-0, Heine 2-1-0-0-3-0), JC (Hartwig 3.1-1-1-0-1-4, Joseph 2.1-1-2-0-3-3, I. Hartz 1.1-1-2-0-2-1)Leading hitters — M (Straks 2B)KML 10, HUSTY/DODGELAND 1HUSTISFORD — Jack Rechlicz struck out 11 and allowed just three hits in Kettle Moraine Lutheran’s 10-1 win over Hustisford-Dodgeland on Monday at Firemen’s Park.Gavin Thimm, Micah Ottery and Andy Maas each had one hit for Hustisford/Dodgelnd (3-7) which travels to play Fall River today.KML 10, HUSTY/DODGELAND 2KM Lutheran 300 014 2 — 10 11 0Husty/Dodge 001 000 0 — 1 3 0WP: RechliczLP: SchreiberPitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — K (Rechlicz 7-3-1-1-1-11-1), HD (Schreiber 0.1-1-3-3-0-5, Ottery 5.2-8-5-5-1-1, Peplinski 0.1-1-2-2-0-2, Davis 1-1-0-0-1-1)Leading hitters — K (Zylke 4x4, 2B, HR, Rechlicz 2x4, Hennan 2x2) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Kevin Wilson Author email Follow Kevin Wilson Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest e-Edition Watertown's Daily Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime 4-29
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.