JOHNSON CREEK — Two Markesan pitchers limited Johnson’s lineup to just three hits as the visiting Hornets beat the Bluejays 5-2 on Monday.

Logan Sullivan and Dylan Bredlow each had a hit and scored a run for the Bluejays. Taylor Joseph took the loss in relief.

Johnson Creek (9-2) travels to face Deerfield today.

MARKESAN 5, JOHNSON CREEK 2

Markesan 010 103 0 — 5 3 1

Johnson Creek 101 000 0 — 2 3 2

WP: Quade

LP: Joseph

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — M (Quade 5-2-2-0-3-0, Heine 2-1-0-0-3-0), JC (Hartwig 3.1-1-1-0-1-4, Joseph 2.1-1-2-0-3-3, I. Hartz 1.1-1-2-0-2-1)

Leading hitters — M (Straks 2B)

KML 10, HUSTY/DODGELAND 1

HUSTISFORD — Jack Rechlicz struck out 11 and allowed just three hits in Kettle Moraine Lutheran’s 10-1 win over Hustisford-Dodgeland on Monday at Firemen’s Park.

Gavin Thimm, Micah Ottery and Andy Maas each had one hit for Hustisford/Dodgelnd (3-7) which travels to play Fall River today.

KML 10, HUSTY/DODGELAND 2

KM Lutheran 300 014 2 — 10 11 0

Husty/Dodge 001 000 0 — 1 3 0

WP: Rechlicz

LP: Schreiber

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — K (Rechlicz 7-3-1-1-1-11-1), HD (Schreiber 0.1-1-3-3-0-5, Ottery 5.2-8-5-5-1-1, Peplinski 0.1-1-2-2-0-2, Davis 1-1-0-0-1-1)

Leading hitters — K (Zylke 4x4, 2B, HR, Rechlicz 2x4, Hennan 2x2)

