PEWAUKEE - Waterloo's volleyball team went 1-1 at the Pewaukee triangular on Saturday.
The Pirates beat DSHA 25-21, 25-20 and lost to Pewaukee 23-25, 27-29.
"We were very thankful to have the opportunity to play some top teams in D1 before heading into the playoffs later next week," Waterloo volleyball coach Christy Mosher said. "Overall I was very pleased with how we competed and if there is ever a thing as a good loss, our battle against Pewaukee was just that as they have a stacked roster and a bit more size than us in the middle and we went toe to toe with them until the end. DSHA gave the number one ranked team in the state their only loss so I was quite happy with the sweep.
"Brooke Mosher set the tone early against DSHA with 8 of her 13 kills in the first set. Joslyn Wolff had several kills in a row down the stretch in the second set to help seal the win. Sophia Schneider led us in assists that match and did a nice job of distributing the ball.
"We were able to match Pewaukee blow for blow offensively and there were several exciting rallies that were extended on both sides with some great hustle plays. Rylee Duessler had a couple service runs in the second set to keep us alive and Angelina Westberg was solid defensively. I thought our middles Quinnly Hush and Skyler Powers did a lot of the things that don't show up on the stat sheet like getting touches on their swings and closing the block to force them to alter their shot.
"We look forward to a rematch with Lakeside on Monday and then will focus in on preparing for the playoffs."
Stat leaders
Pewaukee
Kills - Mosher 13, Wolff 6
Digs - Mosher 8, Wolff 6, Duessler 6
Aces - Duessler 3, Mosher 2
Blocks - Powers 2, Schneider, Mosher, Duessler 1 each
Assists - Mosher 8, Wolff 7, Schneider 6
DSHA stats
Kills - Mosher 13, Wolff 6, Duessler 4
Digs - Michaela Riege 8, Mosher 6
Aces - Wolff 2, Schneider 1, Mosher 1
Blocks - Mosher 4, Hush 3
Assists - Schneider 9, Mosher 7
