RIO — Hustisford’s girls placed sixth while the boys finished eighth at the Rio Invitational on Friday.

Ari Hildebrandt led the Falcon girls with a win in the 400 in 1:04.83 and took third in the 200 in 29.93. Kayla Millikin was third in the 100 (14.07). Tia Hildebrandt was third in the 800 (2:46.85).

Hustisford’s boys were led by Dylan Kuehl, who won the triple jump (43 feet, 8 inches) and the long jump (19-10 1/4) while placing second in the high jump (5-8).

Team scores — girls: Rio 159, Central Wisconsin Christian 89, Madison Tri-Op 85, Westfield/Montello 82, Marshall 81, Hustisford 49, Pardeeville 39, Randolph/Cambria-Friesland 33, Wayland 14

Team scores — boys: Marshall 182, Randolph/Cambria-Friesland 88, Central Wisconsin Christian 69, Madison Tri-Op 68, Westfield/Montello 60, Wayland 58, Pardeeville 52, Hustisford 36, Rio 22

