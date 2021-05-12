LAKE MILLS — Nathan Chesterman hit a home run and Tyler Marty was 3-for-3 to back starter Ian Olszewski as the Lakeside Lutheran baseball team beat visiting Lake Mills 15-5 in a Capitol North game on Tuesday.
The Warriors (5-1, 4-1 Capitol) scored 11 times in the second inning and added a pair in the fifth to enact the 10-run rule.
Olszewski worked four innings, striking out six and walking four while allowing just one hit but four earned runs.
Marty doubled twice and scored two times. Leadoff hitter Nate Yaroch was 2-for-4, scoring twice, and Gabe Uttech added two hits in four at bats, driving in three. Brock Schneider had a two-hit two-RBI game.
After a two-out RBI double by Uttech in the second, Chesterman hit a three-run home run to left, pushing the lead to 4-0. The Warriors scored seven more times in the frame on two walks, two errors and run-scoring hit by Uttech.
Sam Giombetti had one of Lake Mills’ two hits and drove in a pair. The L-Cats are now 4-4 overall and 1-3 in league play.
Lake Mills starter Elijah Lee allowed eight earned on five hits, walking two and striking out three, over 1 2/3 innings.
The L-Cats host Columbus on Friday at 5 p.m.
The Warriors play at Luther Prep on Friday at 4:30 p.m.
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 15, LAKE MILLS 5 (5)
Lake Mills 000 05 — 5 2 3
Lakeside Lutheran 0(11)2 02 — 15 12 0
Pitching (ip-h-er-bb-so) — LM: Lee 1.2-5-8-3-2, Wiberg 2.1-4-2-3-2, De. Bruce 0.2-3-2-0-0; LL: Olszewski 4-1-4-4-6, Chesterman 1-1-1-0-0.
WP: Olszewski
LP: Lee
Leading hitters — LL: Yaroch 2x4, Uttech 2x4 (2B), Marty 3x3 (2 2B), Schneider 2x3, Chesterman (HR).
