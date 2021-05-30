Greyson Wixom and Brayden Brown shared medalist honors with eight-over-par rounds of 43 as Fort Atkinson's boys golf team beat Watertown 178-209 in a Badger South Conference dual at Koshkonong Mounds Country Club on Friday.
Luke Ellingson (45) and Ethan Brown (47) rounded out the Blackhawks' scoring.
Myles Nourse led Watertown with a 49.
FORT ATKINSON 178, WATERTOWN 209
Fort Atkinson: B. Brown 43; Wixom 43; Ellingson 45; E. Brown 47.
Watertown: Nourse 49; Klinger 51; Sellnow 54; Mihalko 55.
